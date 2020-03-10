WELLSVILLE — With spread of the coronavirus in both New York and Pennsylvania, an Allegany County group is examining the potential for establishing a health ministry network of churches and Christian organizations to help raise awareness and for families to cope with health-related issues.
Casey Jones, chairman of the planning group of the Hope Center, is gauging interest for such a network after the governors of both New York and Pennsylvania issued states of emergency declarations as coronavirus spreads.
Jones said the local initiative would be a broader application of national and international faith community nurses or parish nurse efforts, focusing on current and retired nurses working within and through churches to address a wide variety of public health needs.
The center is determining interest by current and retired nurses, doctors and other medical personnel, human services professionals and workers, and others who may be interested in such efforts.
“Although we pray the coronavirus does not reach Allegany County directly,” Jones said, “associated impacts involving family members and friends in other parts of the state, country and internationally, along with economic impacts, can have traumatic results locally.”
He said the initiative would also help establish a foundation for awareness involving other physical, mental and spiritual health issues and can serve as a liaison between health and human services entities and the faith community.
“The time to start planning for a hurricane or tornado is not when a flood or wind is coming through the front door, or for a winter storm when there is a foot-and-a-half of snow on the ground and it still is coming down, but in advance of such potentials,” Jones said, likening it to the growing potential for a coronavirus epidemic or pandemic.
A large part of the proposed effort, he said, is in gathering and disseminating information to churches and their congregations since they generally meet at least once a week, along with connecting individuals within congregations and communities they serve with resources that can aid in addressing life issues.
Jones said the Hope Center already serves in this capacity in some areas and is open to addressing others as issues and volunteers are identified.
During March, the Center is focusing on reading issues, which negatively impact a significant portion of Allegany County’s children and adults and building true church and community collaborations which can expand services while reducing costs of doing so.
In April, substance abuse will be highlighted, following by mental health in May and general prevention, particularly associated with summer activities, in June.
The Mission Genesee Valley coalition of churches and other Christian organizations, the umbrella entity for the Hope Center, also will be holding community prayer gatherings on the fourth Sundays of the month, with a March focus on suicides and April on drug and alcohol issues. Locations still are being determined.
Further information on the Hope Center and this new initiative is available at www.facebook.com/HopeCenterAlleganyCounty or from Jones at bps461@msn.com or (484) 435-0503.