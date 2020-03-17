ELLICOTTVILLE — Holiday Valley’s winter operations are suspended as of 7 o’clock Tuesday due to the coronavirus.
“The health and safety of our community members is a top priority at Holiday Valley,” Holiday Valley president Dennis Eshbaugh said. “In order to minimize risk of exposure and spread of the coronavirus COVID-19, and to comply with local, state and national regulations, we have implemented numerous protective measures.”
The resort will close after tonight and officials will re-evaluate the situation for operations for the following weekend and beyond.
• Lodge capacities are limited to 50 people.
• McCarty Café will offer take-out food.
• Holiday Valley staff will perform extra cleaning and disinfecting procedures in their facilities.
Holiday Valley will continue to provide updates and plans for reopening the resort later this season or for summer operations, Eshbaugh said.