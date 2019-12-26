FOSTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. — When Foster Township Police Chief Tom Munn arrived at his station after handling a couple of motor vehicle accidents, he was pleasantly surprised to receive homemade holiday cookies and pastries from Lena Wankel, a senior with the Pennsylvania Virtual Charter School.
Wankel of Duke Center is also a National Honor Society student and baked the cookies from scratch in order to earn service hours with the NHS.
“Some students chose to tutor, others chose to volunteer,” Wankel said. “My mom (Stephanie Lathrop) gave me the brilliant and creative idea of doing something a bit different, ‘sweeter’ if you will. I decided to pick six businesses or organizations to give back to this holiday season.”
Wankel noted that throughout the year, the businesses or organizations she selected have done many good deeds for the community.
“So in the season of giving, I wanted to give them containers of homemade baked goods,” Wankel explained. “Everything in these containers are baked from scratch. The idea behind this is to bring a smile to their face and hopefully make them realize that what they do is making a bigger impact than they may realize. Getting the chance to deliver these containers and seeing the (recipients’) reactions is so much better than any gift I could ever receive. Along with the baked goods I have handwritten a personal card to each business thanking them for their service.”
Munn said other groups and entities have given the police department holiday treats and fruit baskets, but he liked the fact that Wankel baked all of the items from scratch.
“Those cookies smell good,” Munn said while examining the plastic container of baked goods.
“The (police officers) will love it.”
Wankel said she hopes that her donations will also shed positive light on the online schooling community.
“Many people believe that it costs too much money, the quality of education is lower compared to what the child would receive in public or private schooling, the student doesn’t receive any interaction with one another, and so much more,” Wankel said. “When it’s quite actually the polar opposite. I started online schooling when I fell very ill my sophomore year and was able to get the treatment and care I needed. Since joining (online schooling) I have been able to focus on my health more, spend more time focusing on my academics, pursue classes and topics that I’m actually interested in and spend time with the people who love and support me.”
Wankel said she has met some of her closest friends through online schooling and the NHS. “And while we may be miles apart, I hold them close to my heart,” she said. “Thanks to online schooling, I have been able to blossom into the person I have longed to be.”
Wankel said she also delivered baked goods to the YWCA Bradford Victims Resource Center; Bradford Travel Service; Lewis Run-based State Police; University of Pittsburgh at Bradford’s Enrollment Services; and State Farm Insurance.