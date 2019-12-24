OLEAN — When Lena Smith was born, her parents, Nate and Theresa, named the baby for her great-grandmother, Lena Smith.
She was the wife of the late Worth W. Smith — as well as an accomplished pianist who had performed in Carnegie Hall.
Young Lena, 15, will carry on her great-grandmother’s legacy today when she plays holiday melodies and other tunes from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on a baby grand piano in her family’s store, Worth W. Smith Hardware, at 1624 W. State St.
Stores in the family-owned business, namesake of the late Worth W. Smith, often carry or display unique items, such as the Story and Clark Baby Grand Piano in the West State location.
“That particular baby grand has been there for 18 years,” Nate Smith said of the piano in his hardware store. “It does have a player system in it (and can function as a player piano) … but it’s also a real piano, so you can play it.”
Smith said his daughter, who is in the ninth grade at Olean High School, will play Christmas music and assorted songs that she picked out.
“She’s played piano for years with private lessons, and enjoys it,” he said, noting his daughter entertains the family at home with her piano music. “But this will be her first public performance.”
Smith said when he approached his daughter about playing in the store, she was a little nervous about the request, but agreed.
He said his other children, Zane, Ava and Sage, also play the piano, but haven’t embraced it like their sister.
“Lena plays for her own enjoyment, while the other three kind of play it because we make them,” he said.
For her part, Lena said what she loves about the piano “is the fact that it can do so many things.”
“You can play a piece of music that is really fast or slow, happy, sad and even angry,” she explained. “I intend to take lessons all through high school and I want to find a way to take lessons in college.”
Lena admitted that she was surprised when her father asked her to help him out at the store on Christmas Eve, because of what the “work” entails.
“I was expecting him to ask me to help hand out popcorn, or something of that nature,” she said, “but honestly, I’m excited to play and to share with people something that I love to do.”