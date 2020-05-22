OLEAN — Madelyn Hoffman is the valedictorian and Mackenzie Windus the salutatorian of Olean High School’s Class of 2020.
Madelyn, the daughter of Michael and Ellie Hoffman, will graduate with an Advanced Regents Diploma with Honors and Mastery in Math and Science. Throughout high school, she has taken dual-enrollment classes offered by Jamestown Community College and St. Bonaventure University. She participated in the New Visions Health Professions program through Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES her senior year.
Madelyn has been a member of student government (treasurer), DECA, Thirst Project, Principal’s Advisory Committee, orchestra, band, varsity cross country and varsity track and field. She has competed at both the New York State DECA competition and the DECA International Career Development Conference in Orlando, Florida.
Community projects that she has been involved in are Homeless Huskies, Special Olympics Track & Field Day, Washington West Elementary Holiday Shop and concessions at sporting events. She has also volunteered over 150 hours at Olean General Hospital and coordinated the Health Huskies Flu Vaccination Clinic.
Madelyn has received honors including 20-40 point award for school involvement, induction into the National Honor Society, Buffalo News All-Western New York Fall Scholar-Athlete, Bausch and Lomb Honorary Science Award and was nominated as a 2020 Community All-Star through Independent Health and Business First.
She will the University of Pittsburgh in the fall, majoring in biological sciences with a minor in neuroscience, as well as participating in the honors program.
Mackenzie, the daughter of Tom and Amy Windus, will graduate with an Advanced Regents Diploma with Honors and Mastery in Math and Science.
She has participated in junior varsity basketball and varsity tennis, bowling and track and field and has been a sectional representative for tennis and bowling. She was named an All-WNY Scholar Athlete for tennis and received the OHS Sportsmanship Award for junior varsity basketball, varsity tennis and varsity track and field.
Along with her involvement in OHS athletics, Mackenzie has participated in many extracurricular activities including Homeless Huskies, Spanish Club, Model UN, TV Studio, the OHS Newspaper, Drama Club, Scholastic Challenge and the St. Bonaventure University Summer Research Program. She is the President of National Honor Society and earned 20-40-60 point award for her extracurricular activities.
Mackenzie has also participated in the OHS orchestra, Studio 107, concert and marching band, select choir and Bel Canto. She has participated in Solo Festival, NYSSMA Area All-State and Houghton String Festival. She has been in the pit orchestra for “The Secret Garden,” “Music Man” and “Oklahoma!” She was on stage as Chava in “Fiddler on the Roof” and as Fantine in “Les Misérables.”
In the community, Mackenzie has volunteered with several local nursing homes, the Basilica of St. Mary of the Angels, the St. John’s Italian Festival, the Pink Pumpkin Project and the Olean Cares Crohns & UC Walk. She has participated in her local youth group and has been an altar server at St. Mary’s, having been recently named Altar Server of the Year for 2020.
Her academic honors include The George Eastman Young Leaders Award, The Harold Dutton Spotlight Student, Cattaraugus County Youth Citizenship Award, Exchange Club Youth of the Year, JCC College Connections Student of the Year and Daughters of the American Revolution Good Citizens Award. She worked as a cantor at St. Mary’s and has been a lifeguard and skate guard for the city of Olean.
Mackenzie was awarded the Greenwalt Scholarship and will attend Mount Holyoke College in South Hadley, Mass.