HINSDALE — About 30 area residents participated in the kickoff First Day Hike along the Genesee Valley Greenway Wednesday as Hinsdale kicked off its bicentennial year.
Stephen Clute, president of the Hinsdale Historical Society, was grateful for the turnout of people that started out at the Hinsdale Methodist Church at 9 a.m. New Years Day.
The Historical Society is planning a number of events to mark the town’s Bicentennial, according to Clute, who serves as town historian.
Hinsdale officially became the ninth town in Cattaraugus County on April 14, 1820.
“The First Day Hike, sponsored by the Genesee Valley Greenway and Hinsdale Historical Society/Bicentennial Committee was a great kick off for our town’s 200th birthday,” Clute said Thursday in a Facebook on the Hinsdale Historical Society page.
“It was such a delight to see so many show up for the 9 a.m. Greenway walk,” Clute said. “It’s such a nice way to bring in the New Year with new faces, young and old, all with smiles.”
“First Day Walk” participants each received a New York State Office of Parks, Recreation and Historic Preservation bandana. The Genesee Valley Greenway is a linear state park. A parks official presented a tick removal card to the local Scout group, and a NYS Parks “Empire Pass” card was presented to the Hinsdale Historical Society for public use.
Participants also watched as town officials were sworn in afterward at the Methodist Church. They included: Supervisor Jeffrey Vandecar, Town Clerk Ann Carr, Highway Supervisor Theodore Mascho and board members Joseph Noll and Gerald Maerten.
Clute said the Hinsdale Bicentennial Committee and the Hinsdale Historical Society have big plans for the community’s bicentennial year, with events scheduled for every month but November.
There’s no shortage of high points in the bicentennial, but on July 25, a bicentennial parade and festival are scheduled. Details are still being worked out.
The Hinsdale Fire Department will hold a pasta buffet dinner for the Hinsdale 200th birthday celebration April 9 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the fire hall.
A Civil War Reenactment is scheduled at the Hinsdale American Legion grounds on Aug. 14-16.
OTHER EVENTS include:
Feb. 22 —Color Guard Home Show, Hinsdale Central School, 5 p.m.
March 2 — History of the Cattaraugus County Post Office by Jack Searles, American Legion, 6:30 p.m.
March 28 — Maplehurst Baptist Church pancake breakfast to benefit Youth Commission, 7 to 9 a.m.
April 4 — Easter Egg Hunt, Genesee Greenway, North Main Street, 10 a.m.
May 2 — I Love My Park Greenway cleanup, 10 a.m.; meet at North Main Street trailhead.
May 4 — Concert in the Park with the Allegany Alumni and Friends Band, 6:30 p.m. in front of the Hinsdale Fire Hall.
May 25 — American Legion Memorial Day ceremony, 11 a.m.; 1 p.m. tours of Hinsdale and Gile Hollow cemeteries.
June 1 — Concert in the Park, Twin Tiers Band, 6:30 p.m. in front of Hinsdale Fire Hall.
June 20 — Hinsdale United Methodist Church Strawberry Festival, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Main Street.
July 6 — Concert in the Park with Rushford Concert Band, 6:30 p.m. in front of the Hinsdale Fire Hall.
July 25 — Bicentennial parade and festival.
July 31 — Wagon train at Hinsdale American Legion.
Aug 1 — Wagon Ttrain to City of Refuge Church in Haskell Valley and return to Legion.
Aug. 2 — Wagon train at Hinsdale American Legion.
Aug 3 — Concert in the Park with the Bent Brass Band, 6:30 p.m., in front of Hinsdale Fire Hall.
Aug. 14 — Civil War reenactment set-up at Hinsdale American Legion.
Aug 15 — Civil War reenactment, Hinsdale American Legion, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Aug 16 — Civil War reenactment, Hinsdale American Legion, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Sept. 10 — Hinsdale Fire Department chicken parmesan dinner, 4 to 6 p.m.; SWY-Penn Doll Club presentation.
Sept. 11-13 — Falling Leaves Regatta at Hinsdale American.
Sept. 19 — Maplehurst Baptist Church garage sale, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., to benefit Hinsdale Fire Department.
Sept. 19-20 — Garage sale says, space rentals by Hinsdale American Legion Riders at 378-8461.
Sept. 26 — Genesee Valley Greenway/Canal tours, 1 to 5 p.m., meet at Hinsdale Museum.
Oct. 4, 11, 18 and 25 — Hinsdale Haunted House, 4 to 6 p.m., free, but reservations needed. Call 578-4586.
Oct. 17 — Maplehurst Baptist Church Supper, 5 to 7 p.m., to benefit Hinsdale Food Pantry.
Dec. 19 — Hinsdale Historical Society Christmas in the Park; 4 to 7 p.m. with luminary lights and Santa’s Workshop at the Main Street Park.