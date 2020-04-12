A high-wind warning for Cattaraugus and Allegany counties is in effect Monday morning through late Monday night, with southwest winds of 30 to 40 mph and gusts up to 55 mph
The National Weather Service in Buffalo reported that damaging winds could blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages are possible and travel could be difficult, especially for high-profile vehicles.
The NWS advised fastening loose objects or sheltering objects in a safe location prior to the onset of winds.
The high Monday will be in the 60s, with possible rain and even a thunderstorm.