WELLSVILLE — Jones Memorial and St. James hospitals announced Friday that James H. Helms has been named chief financial officer, effective Oct. 27.
Helms takes on the dual role as CFO of St. James in Hornell and Jones Memorial, where he currently is vice president of finance. Prior to his current role at Jones he served as their director of health information management/revenue cycle and as the corporate compliance officer.
In this new position, Helms will oversee the financial operations of both hospitals, including financial policies, financial strategic planning, cost management, budgets, financial reports, funding streams, and the finance staff at both locations. He will also retain some of his financial and operational responsibilities at Jones while taking on some operational roles at St. James.
“This strategic appointment will improve our respective operations,” said Eva Benedict, CEO of Jones. “Jim is well respected at both organizations, and has had great success working with the Jones team in stabilizing our financial position."
St. James president and CEO Bryan O’Donovan said he worked with the leadership at Jones and the University of Rochester Medical Center to create a position that will benefit both hospitals.
The hospitals are both affiliated with UR Medicine.
"Jim is the right fit, and has extensive experience at both entities and .is well versed in leading hospitals through transition,” O'Donovan said
Before joining Jones Memorial in 2013, Helms served as administrative director of clinic operations/support services and the financial controller at St. James Hospital for nine years. He is a certified public accountant, certified healthcare financial professional and fellow in the Healthcare Financial Management Association.
He earned his associate in applied science in accounting at Alfred State College and both his bachelor of business administration and MBA at St. Bonaventure University. He also served for 25 years in the U.S. Army Reserve, retiring as command sergeant major.