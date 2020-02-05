OLEAN — Based on a large number of repeat violations of the state Sanitary Code at Lakeview Chinese Restaurant, on West State Road, Allegany, the Cattaraugus County Board of Health voted Tuesday to suspend the operating permit in 15 days.
The six violations, some of which involved “critical items,” were found two, three or four times during frequent inspections, Public Health Director Dr. Kevin Watkins said.
The violations included:
• Food not protected during storage, preparation, display, transportation and service from possible contamination.
• Surfaces and equipment improperly designed, constructed, installed, maintained and difficult to clean.
• Food contact surfaces not washed, rinsed, sanitized after each use.
• Non-food contact surfaces of equipment not clean.
• Personal hygiene equipment not in good condition or in existence.
• Accurate thermometers not available or in use to evaluate refrigerated or heated storage temperatures.
• Three inspections found employees failed to wash hands during the inspection.
The critical violations included handwashing facilities that were inaccessible, improperly located, dirty, in disrepair, improper fixtures, soap and single towels or hand-drying devices missing, and the lack of thermometers to check refrigerated or heated food storage.
Watkins said the Health Department has tried to work with owner Tang You Wen over the past year.
Dr. Joseph Bohan, Board of Health president, suggested withdrawing the operating permit.
“I wouldn’t want anyone to go to eat there,” said board member Sondra Fix after it was reported that the Health Department investigation resulted from a complaint from a diner, who claimed becoming ill after eating at Lakeview.
“We should take steps necessary to close Lakeview as soon as possible and not reopen until the deficiencies are corrected,” Fox said.
Not only does the physical plant need to be changed, but someone needs to work with the staff on food safety and handling, she said.
Watkins suggested the staff receive training from the Cattaraugus Community Action food service institute with assistance from a Chinese-speaking processor at St. Bonaventure University.
After the vote, Watkins said the Lakeview owner would be notified as soon as possible. That is when the 15-day clock starts ticking, he said. The restaurant’s permit will be suspended until further notice.
“I wish we could close them today,” said board member Richard Haberer.
In other news, Watkins said the Health Department is looking for facilities to house persons suspected of having the coronavirus in quarantine or isolation.
“Americans have a very low risk” of exposure to coronavirus, a fast-spreading virus that recently originated in China’s Hubei Province.
Those exhibiting symptoms of coronavirus may be kept in quarantine for 14 days.
Watkins said local health officials would be notified before someone exhibiting symptoms and requiring quarantine was allowed to return to the local area.
Symptoms are similar to the flu, Watkins said. They include fever, cough, shortness of breath and body aches.
A total of 425 deaths and more than 20,000 infected patients have been reported by China, while isolated cases have been reported worldwide since the new coronavirus outbreak was reported.