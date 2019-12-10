OLEAN — Board members with the Tri-County Arts Council said Monday that Tina Hastings, executive director, will leave the position effective Dec. 21.
Hastings led the agency for five years and together with her staff experienced a number of accomplishments for the organization, board members said.
Most notably, Hastings led the organization to its new location in the heart of downtown Olean on West State Street. The new location means more classroom space and includes an art gallery and a store full of work from local artists.
Currently, the gallery features the works of Thomas Paquette and Mikel Wintermantel in a show entitled “The Enduring Landscape.” The recent Winter Art Market, an annual event that was held at Seneca Iroquois National Museum/Onõhsagwë: De’ Cultural Center, was a success. Plans are underway for the annual Celebration of the Arts, to be held April 25 at the Woodside Tavern on the Range in Olean.
“I have enjoyed my time working in support of the arts and culture in the region and leading the Arts Council in a geographic expansion, name change, rebranding and recent move to a new location,” Hastings said. “It has been a pleasure to get to know so many talented artists and those involved with the administration of the arts organizations throughout the tri-county region.”
The search for Hastings’ replacement is already underway.
Arts Council board president Ira Katzenstein said, “Tina took the arts council many steps forward, evidence that dreams do sometimes come true. It is with regret that we say goodbye. It is also exciting to continue to look forward at the opportunities ahead.”
The board of directors have established a search committee to assist in identifying a replacement for the executive director position and a formal posting for the job will be made in the coming weeks.
For more information about the Arts Council, visit www.myartscouncil.net or stop by the store and gallery at 110 W. State St.