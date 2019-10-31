Jack-o-lantern

Katrina DeGroff, 13, submitted this jack-o-lantern with sort of a "Pinhead" look from the "Hellraiser" horror films.

Readers have been submitting their Halloween decoration photos, along with one beautiful fall scene.

Jim Eckstrom is executive editor of the Olean Times Herald and Bradford Publishing Co. His email is jeckstrom@oleantimesherald.com.)

Tags

Loading...
Loading...