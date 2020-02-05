BATAVIA — Maj. James M. Hall, a 25-year veteran of the New York State Police, has been named the 25th troop commander in the 102-year history of Troop A.
Hall will oversee all state police patrol and investigative operations within the eight counties of Western New York — including Cattaraugus and Allegany counties — for over 400 sworn and civilian personnel.
Hall began his state police career in 1994 and rose through the ranks, most recently, serving as Troop A’s Bureau of Criminal Investigation captain. His duties have included uniformed trooper, sergeant, lieutenant and captain.
Additionally, he has served in the Professional Standards Bureau, as well as the Gaming Detail.
Hall earn a bachelor’s degree in organizational management from Houghton College and a master’s degree in public administration from Marist College. He is also a graduate of the FBI National Academy.