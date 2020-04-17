OLEAN — Taking a page from the Olympics, Olean’s largest athletic competition will be pushed back to 2021.
Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce officials reported that the 2020 Gus Macker 3-on-3 basketball tournament, originally set for the weekend of June 5, has been pushed to June 2021 due to concerns over coronavirus.
“The Olean area has hosted a Gus Macker event for the last 12 years and the Chamber is committed to hosting year 13 — and will do so in 2021,” said Chamber COO Meme Yanetsko. “Our major sponsors have pledged their continued support and we look forward to hosting this wonderful community event June 5-6, 2021.”
The tournament, part of a national series for various ages and skill levels, was to be held on a closed Delaware Avenue in the downtown corridor. Yanetsko said the Chamber board had asked to move the event from its August date in years past to June to better coordinate schedules with high school and college students.
“Scott McNeal and his Macker crew have been in close contact with all organizers since mid-March,” she said. “We felt the best decision was to postpone this year and make it a bigger and better one in 2021.”
Olean isn’t alone, Yanetsko said, with virtually all June Macker tournaments rescheduling for later in the year or 2021.
The Chamber took over the tournament in 2017 after the Olean City School District Foundation and Olean Sports Boosters stepped aside after nearly a decade of tournaments. Chamber officials signed a second three-year contract last year, with the 2021 to be the first under that agreement.
Nearly 700 players on more than 170 teams signed up for the 2019 Macker in Olean — an improvement from the year before.
HOWEVER, officials are still hopeful that another event will be held that weekend.
GOACC’s first StrOlean of 2020, set for June 5, is still on the schedule.
“If restrictions are lifted and guidelines are in place for mass events, we feel that StrOlean would be a great event focusing on a somewhat turn back to normal life here in the area,” Yanetsko said.
Started in 2017 and recalling the Farm City Days of yore, StrOlean features shopping, displays, exhibitions and performances for passers-by. Since 2018, the event has been held three times a year.
For more information for visitors or for potential vendors, contact the Chamber at 372-4433.