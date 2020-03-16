OLEAN — With the break in the weather, crews have been hitting the pavement to get the groundwork done on the city’s Downtown Revitalization Initiative projects.

Bob Ring, director of the city’s Department of Public Works, said that city survey crews seen in the last week in the downtown corridor are helping to cut costs for the multimillion-dollar projects on the drawing board.

“Our survey crew has been doing the leg work for DRI projects,” Ring said. “Because of their hard work we’ll have a full survey in place when we hire a consultant and we also won’t need to hire that work out.

“They have been chipping away at DRI projects between survey and design of Washington Street and other duties,” he added, referring to the water line and street replacement along North Fourth and Washington Streets on the docket for this construction season.

The first project on the list to do is East State Street.

According to the draft proposal, using $1.2 million of the DRI award, the project would begin at the State and Union intersection and head east to the bridge over Olean Creek. A roundabout has been considered to replace the traffic light at East State and Barry streets, but the final decision has not been made yet.

Noting only a few riders are statistically expected to be confident enough to ride along with traffic like on North Union Street, designers from Alta Planning told the Common Council this winter that the East State Street project would include a shared access pathway along the north side of the street. That pathway, measuring about 10 feet across, would serve pedestrians and bicyclists along the corridor.

“I have also noticed Labella in town, who is our consultant for the East State Street project,” Ring said. “They have been installing traffic counters, taking soil borings and surveying properties where we expect to have temporary easements.”

Construction is expected to begin later this year.

On the $1.4 millionSouth Union Street project, a different approach is being considered. Along that route, it is planned to have a two-way bike path separated from the road by parking spaces, while also staying off a separate sidewalk. By having strips of grass or other plantings along the sides of the bike path, it would increase the greenery in the area, creating a more pleasing visual for those entering the city from the south. The path should also connect with the East State Street shared sidewalk — allowing for easy access between Franchot, Lincoln and War Vets parks.

As for streets improvements, a roundabout at Greene Street is being considered for South Union Street. However, a proposed roundabout at Henley Street was set aside due to issues with the street grades and adjacent properties.

Currently, officials hope for a 2021 construction start.

West State Street is the third major project on the timetable, using $1.6 million for the DRI award.

While not as extensive in terms of proposed changes as the East State or South Union projects, officials hope to street reconstruction, improved pedestrian crossings, landscaping, sidewalks, lighting and street furniture.

Development is continuing on the project. Officials hope for a 2022 construction start.