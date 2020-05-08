GOACC says ‘Thanks’ to residents

Local businesses and elected officials came together to spread a special message with the Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce this week. Chamber officials coordinated the picture as a way to say thanks to residents for their help supporting local businesses during the COVID-19 pandemic. “We want to say thank you for your support. We will get through this together,” said the message spelled out in 16 images. Participants in the photo collage include Scott Brook, Olean Family YMCA, Olean Food Pantry, Inc., Fusion On Main, Good Times of Olean, Mallery’s Auto Body, Village of Allegany, Village of Portville, Beef ‘N Barrel, Baby Ds, BARKZ, Randy’s Up The River, Woodside Tavern on the Range and Jim’s Park and Shop LLC.

 Photo courtesy Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce
