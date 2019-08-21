OLEAN — The city of Olean will host a grand opening and ribbon cutting Saturday of Lincoln Square, the $1.25 million pavilion and landscaping project in Lincoln Park.
The R.E.A.P. Olean Farmers’ Market will open up at 8 a.m. as the first user of the project, with a 10 a.m. ribbon cutting scheduled.
“We are very pleased to have the construction of our new Walkable Olean attraction completed and ready for business,” Mayor Bill Aiello said. “It seemed appropriate for us to cut the ribbon during the R.E.A.P. Olean Farmers’ Market as they will relocate to Lincoln Square on Saturday and will continue to use the facility throughout the season for their Saturday operation.”