ALFRED — When Dillon Smith was developing his graduate assistantship at Alfred University, one of his key initiatives was to promote and grow the university’s Reserve Officers’ Training Corps program.
One semester into his tenure as military affairs liaison, the tools are in place to help the 2019 Alfred graduate accomplish that goal.
There are four ROTC cadets enrolled in the program. Smith said two of those students have received ROTC Scholarships — one is a four-year national scholarship; the other is for two years — while the others are awaiting eligibility to receive scholarship funding. A student must complete one year in program before qualifying for a scholarships.
Nine prospective students, seeking admission in the fall, have applied for ROTC scholarships.
Scholarships, Smith said, are one of the most attractive benefits to joining ROTC. They pay 100 percent of tuition as well as a book allowance and monthly living stipend.
Another benefit cadets enjoy is they earn academic credit for their ROTC courses. Cadets take coursework in Military Science, with classes taught in Alfred — on the Alfred University and Alfred State College campuses — and at the St. Bonaventure University. St. Bonaventure is the host institution for the ROTC Seneca Battalion, which also includes Alfred University, Alfred State, Houghton College, Jamestown Community College and the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford, Pa.
AU’s ROTC program dates back to 1952. In 1976, low numbers forced cadets to take classwork and training at St. Bonaventure.
In 1992, with “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell,” the policy that discriminated against individuals based on sexual orientation, implemented by the U.S. government, Alfred stopped accepting ROTC scholarship funding from the U.S. Army and ceased offering credits for ROTC classes.
In 2011, “Don’t Ask, Don’t Tell” was repealed and the university resumed accepting ROTC scholarships. However, the university did not at the time resume making ROTC classes credit-bearing. Smith said that has changed beginning this semester, when students will again earn credit for Military Science classes taken through ROTC.
“The biggest change is the school has acknowledged that the courses are credit-based,” Smith said.
Students awarded ROTC scholarships commit to four years active duty or six years in the Army Reserve. Upon graduation, they are commissioned as second lieutenants.
“That is a big benefit because it puts you in the military as an officer,” Smith said. “If you want to join (the Army), either the Reserves or active duty, you can join ROTC here and you’ll go in as an officer.”
Smith was an Army Reservist when he enrolled at AU in the spring of 2014. His studies were interrupted by his military obligations on several occasions before he earned a bachelor’s degree in criminal justice and experimental psychology (minors in sociology and public law) in May 2019.
Last fall, Smith began his graduate studies at Alfred, pursuing a master’s degree in college student development while serving his graduate assistantship as military affairs liaison.
ROTC cadets wouldn’t see their studies interrupted as Smith’s were.
“ROTC spreads your (military) training out while you’re in school, so you don’t miss school,” he said. “You’re a student first, soldier second.”
Alfred has a long history of military service, with several hundred students — many of them participating in ROTC — serving after graduation.
Notable Alfred alumni who have served include Civil War veteran Col. William Wallace Brown, class of 1861, elected congressman from Pennsylvania; Wallace “Wally” Higgins, class of ‘52 (U.S. Army Air Forces, member of Tuskegee Airmen); Col. Sara “Sally” Pritchett, ’62, U.S. Marine Corps, 1964-87, retired Navy information officer at the Pentagon; Lt. Kevin Flaherty, ’65, first commissioned student from AU killed in Vietnam; and Kristin (ne Christopher) Beck, ’89, retired U.S. Navy, serving with SEAL Team Six and the first openly transgender former Seal).
Beck, who earned a bachelor’s degree in political science, said her experience as a student at Alfred benefitted her as a solider, helping shape her role as a leader.
“I feel that many of my decisions in the military where profoundly shaped by my liberal arts education at Alfred,” Beck said. “Leaders from Alfred will be Alfred educated in more than books, which will always benefit our nation.”
Beck praised the University for taking action to resume awarding academic credit for ROTC coursework.
Along with re-establishing military science classes as credit-bearing, Smith has overseen launch of a new Military Affairs website. A special ROTC reunion will be included in this year’s Alumni Reunion, scheduled for June 12-14, and as a community outreach event, the university hosted a Veteran’s Day dinner last fall, which drew about 20 area veterans.