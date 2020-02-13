Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo directed flags on state government buildings to be flown at half-staff on Friday in honor of Spc. Branden Tyme Kimball, a Fort Drum soldier who died in Afghanistan on Wednesday.
Kimball, 21, died in a non-combat-related incident at Bagram Airfield, Afghanistan. The incident is under investigation.
"On behalf of all New Yorkers, I extend our deepest sympathy to Spc. Branden Kimball's loved ones," Cuomo said. "We are devastated by his loss and join his fellow soldiers, his family, and his friends in honoring his service to our nation. His death is a reminder of the sacrifices members of the military make to protect the freedoms and the values that this state and this nation were founded upon."
Kimball was assigned to the 3rd Battalion, 10th Aviation Regiment of the 10th Mountain Division's 10th Combat Aviation Brigade. He was from Central Point, Oregon.
Cuomo has directed that the flags on all state buildings be lowered to half-staff in honor of and in tribute to New York service members and those stationed in New York who are killed in action or die in a combat zone.