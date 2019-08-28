Going ‘Under the Sea’ with Salamanca Arts Alive

SALAMANCA — The Salamanca Youth Bureau’s Arts Alive program presented Disney’s “The Little Mermaid Jr.” Aug. 21 and 22 at the Salamanca High School Auditorium.
Under the direction of Janette McClure, the cast of children of assorted ages and experience worked diligently throughout the summer to present the musical with lyrics by Howard Ashman and Glenn Slater, music by Alan Menken and book by Dough Wright.
“The Little Mermaid” is based on the Hans Christian Anderson story and Disney film and was presented through special arrangement with Musical Theatre International (MTI).
The cast of Little Mermaid included: Shawn Blakesslee as Prince Eric, Faith Long as Grimsby, Tristan Duhan as King Triton, Dylan Timblin, Faith Long, Kam Deboy, Cam Quigley, Emily Benjamin and Brittany Lewis as Mersisters, Kierstyn Klahn as Ariel, Talyn Watt as Flounder, Andrew McCormick as Scuttle, Mia Pavone as Ursula, Alyssa Wilson and Charlie Ross as Flotsam and Jetsam, Kelsey Rohwer as Carlotta, Tristan Duhanas as Chef Louis, Sunny O’Connor, Kailyne Pierce, Jasmine Smith, Kaya Yarbour and Georgia Letson as Princesses.
Children from group C & D played Sailors, children from Group B played Gulls, children from Group C played Gulls, children from group C played chefs and children from groups A, B and C played Lagoon Animals.
- Group A: Breianna Biscup, Connor Dietrich, Ryan Dietrich, KaKamrie Jacobs, Shiloh Miller, Jax Owens, Piper Owens, Rayla Reed, Owen Wass, and Ray Wass.
- Group B: Drew Clayson, Gregory Fisher, Amelia Rivera, Sophie Slater, and Kynleigh Wass.
- Group C: Maclonee Bacelli, Nora Clayson, Kamryn DeBoy, Kyla Dry, Dylaina Gates, Allessandra Jimerson, Andrew McCormick, Alex Reed, Charlie Mc Ross Anne Marie Roder and Alyssa Wilson.
- Group D: Shawn Blakeslee, Emily Benjamin, Kortney DeBoy, Tristan Duhan, Patrick Gates, Kierstyn Klahn, Georgia Letson, Brittany Lewis, Faith Long, Sunny O’Connor, Mia Pavone, Kailyne Pierce, Camryn Quigley, Giovanni Rivera, Kelsey Rowher, Kyleigh Rohwer, Jasmine Smith, Dylan Tim
- blin, and Kaya Yarbour.
Arts Alive Staff included Director Janette McClure, who graduated with honors from the University of Pittsburgh at Bradford with a bachelor’s degree in early childhood education. She has many years dedicated to the Arts Alive program, including as a participant. She is also an active member of community theater in Salamanca.
Others include Kohl Ambuske, Justin Blakesslee, Baylee Klusek, Emma Fiske, Brandon Milanowski, Hannah Dry, Luke Papke, Kayden Cunningman, Avean Yelazquez and Alexzandra Ricketts.
Special thanks were extended to Salamanca Youth Center Board members, Mayor Mike Smith and the City of Salamanca for their continued support of the Arts Alive Program, as well as parents and family, the United Way, Riley Brown and Ryan Wheeler.