BELMONT — The Alfred Farmers Market has started a GoFundMe campaign to help one of Allegany County’s local meat producers, Mascho Homestead Farms, which was heavily damaged by a May 3 fire.
Organizers say many residents have purchased grass-fed beef and pork products at the Rogue Carrot or at farmers markets in Alfred, Angelica or Belmont from Danelle, James “Kink” and Gretchen at Mascho Homestead Farms.
The fire engulfed and destroyed two chicken coops containing 60 laying hens, and a two-bay garage with freezers full of meat products.
The cause of the fire was reported as undetermined but originated near an electrical outlet. While the Maschos have insurance, organizers say not everything that was destroyed will be covered by their policy, an approximately $40,000 gap.
Friends and relatives have pitched in to help clean up the site, but the Alfred Farmers Market’s fundraiser will help the Maschos rebuild their garage, purchase new freezers and grow a new chicken flock.
To donate go to https://www.gofundme.com/f/mascho-homestead-farm-fire-relief-fund or write a check to the Alfred Farmers Market with the word “Mascho” in the memo line. This can be mailed to P.O. Box 142, Alfred Station, N.Y., 14803.
Email marketmanagerinalfred@gmail.com with any questions.