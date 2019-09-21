ST. BONAVENTURE — Mark Carls stood against the fence of the Marra Athletic Field at St. Bonaventure University on Friday evening, watching as his 9-year-old daughter Marissa cradled a lacrosse stick.
Over Marissa’s shoulder stood a St. Bonaventure University lacrosse player, who helped her develop her technique.
Carls, an Allegany native, and his daughter have ventured from their home in Portville to the United Way of Cattaraugus County and SBU’s Girls in Sports Day for two consecutive years now.
Designed to help girls develop interest in various sports, the event features stations for the budding athletes to test out soccer, lacrosse, softball, basketball, rugby and yoga.
“It’s great to see the girls get together with a bunch of area athletes and play a bunch of sports that they’re not really exposed to all the time,” Carls said.
Although his daughter is a soccer player, he said Girls in Sports Day has piqued her interest in lacrosse, as well.
Division I athletes from St. Bonaventure ran all of the stations, with the exception of the pre- and post-workout yoga sessions, which were run by St. Bonaventure faculty member Jennifer Eastman.
Women’s soccer player Sydney Cerza said she really enjoys mentoring the girls, especially because she knows some of them from her student teaching placements for physical education.
“I really like the activities we do because the girls get really into it,” Cerza said. “Some of the girls don’t know each other, but at the end of it, they’re all laughing and having a good time.”
As the girls ran soccer drills on the athletic field, dribbled balls with basketball players inside the Richter Center and gripped lacrosse sticks, organizers Paula Scraba, O.S.M., and Sue McAuley, executive director of the United Way of Cattaraugus County, stayed hard at work, ensuring that all the girls had what they needed.
McAuley said that around 50 girls, ages 9 to 12, participated in Friday’s event.
“Last year, we had about 25 participants. It was the first year for this age level in Cattaraugus County,” McAuley said. “To see our numbers double in one year, it really shows that people want to be part of this.”
Because Girls in Sports Day was sponsored by a grant from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation, the event was free to all participants.
Scraba said that Girls in Sports Day is an extension of Women in Sports Day, which the United Way and St. Bonaventure host in the spring for older girls in Cattaraugus County.
Scraba and McAuley shared the sentiment that all the work that went into planning and executing the event was worth it once the girls showed up.
“I see the excitement in the participants. It’s rewarding,” said Scraba, noting that St. Bonaventure student athletes and volunteers also find the experience exciting and worthwhile.
McAuley said the event is meant to be a fun way to promote health and wellness and combat childhood obesity, while allowing young girls to try something new with the support and leadership of young women who love their sport.
Carls said the event did just that, sharing that the college athletes acted as “role models” for his daughter over the course of the past two years.
Scraba said she’s thankful to be able to give girls the opportunity to participate in sports.
“Because Cattaraugus County and Allegany County have high rates of poverty, these children might never have the opportunity if we didn’t do this,” Scraba said. “It goes back to what our mission is here at the university: community, compassion, integrity and wisdom.”