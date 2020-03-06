BUFFALO — U.S. Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand stopped in Western New York Friday to tout legislation meant to protect jobs by denying tax benefits to companies that try to deduct the cost of sending jobs overseas.
The End Outsourcing Act would also prevent outsourcing companies from bidding on federal contracts or grants without disclosing their outsourcing practices.
The former Democratic presidential candidate discussed the bill in a stop at the UAW Region 9 hall.
“It’s time to stop helping companies that ship jobs overseas, and reward those bringing jobs back home,” Gillibrand said.
Additionally, the legislation would create a new tax benefit to help companies bring jobs back to the U.S., and would require companies that have outsourced jobs within a five-year period to pay back federal tax incentives and grants from facilities closed due to outsourcing.
Buffalo Labor Council President Denise Abbott said Gillibrand’s bill “is legislation that middle class workers, organized labor and manufacturing, but most importantly working families in Western New York support.”
OTHER ISSUES Gillibrand addressed during stops Thursday in the state:
n On coronavirus, she urged everyone to wash their hands and don’t put hands in one’s mouth — common directives for children during flu season.
“As a mom, I worry about my children everyday as every other parent in New York does,” Gillibrand said during an earlier stop in Utica. “But we should apply common sense.”
The Observer-Dispatch of Utica reported the senator indicated federal and state officials are focused on getting more people tested for COVID-19. In New York, the Wadsworth Lab in Albany is administering tests, though Gillibrand said the facility is capable of only testing about 100 people per day.
She commended efforts by U.S. lawmakers to commit $8.3 billion in the fight against coronavirus. Part of the spending package will reimburse states and counties for money spent toward preparation and mitigation.
n Gillibrand said she plans to endorse a Democratic candidate for president closer to the date of New York’s primary April 28.
The senator was once among a field of candidates seeking the Democratic nomination — that has since turned into a two-man race between former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders.
Gillibrand commended the efforts of Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who dropped out Thursday.
“I’m very proud of what she accomplished, and yes, I’m deeply disappointed that we don’t have any women left in the race,” Gillibrand said. “I really was hoping 2020 would be the year for a woman nominee and a woman president. But, our work is not done.”