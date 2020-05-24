Memorial Day 2020 may be celebrated differently than in years past.
Parades will be minimal, if held at all, picnics will be limited to those at home with loved ones, but we should all still celebrate.
We should celebrate our freedoms, celebrate the men and women who have died for these freedoms and celebrate those who continue to serve to protect and honor our freedoms.
This year we all have the time to genuinely think about what Memorial Day is, why we celebrate, and who we honor. It is a day, as John F. Kennedy said, to “express our gratitude, but we must never forget that the highest appreciation is not to utter words but to live by them.”
Over the last two months, many New Yorkers have been living by them. They have become front-line workers to help stop the spread and combat the COVID-19 virus.
They have donated food and delivered meals to our senior citizens and most vulnerable.
They have worked as caregivers, cleaners, mechanics, teachers, cooks, shoppers, tellers, cashiers, drivers, builders, food suppliers, and helpers in any number of ways – professionally and personally.
They have come together as a community in ways that none of us ever imagined – to help support families, friends and neighbors in a time of national emergency.
Now is a perfect time to reflect upon and reaffirm the words of President Abraham Lincoln, which are so often recited at Memorial Day ceremonies. It is inherent “that we here highly resolve that these dead shall not have died in vain – that this nation, under God, shall have a new birth of freedom – and that government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth.
We must continue the work of those brave men and women who fought so hard for our freedom, and our strong representative government.
The things we may have taken for granted in the past now seem so much more important – the quick trips to the grocery store, meeting a friend for coffee, children’s and grandchildren’s birthday parties, and graduations.
And now, Memorial Day parades, ceremonies, and picnics.
As our state and nation begin to reopen and find a new normal, we might also be wise to think of the words of President Ronald Reagan: “And if words cannot repay the debt we owe these men, surely with our actions we must strive to keep faith with them and with the vision that led them to battle and to final sacrifice.”
It is our duty to honor our veterans by remembering their sacrifices and working to rebuild our communities in a responsible way while respecting the safety and livelihood of our neighbors.
I wish each of you a happy and healthy Memorial Day. God bless New York and God bless America!
(Assemblyman Joseph Giglio represents the 148th District, which consists of all of Cattaraugus and Allegany counties, and portions of Steuben County as well.)