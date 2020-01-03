GOWANDA — Assemblyman Joseph Giglio got a phone call on New Year’s Day from Assembly Minority Leader Brian Kolb, who admitted he had been arrested for driving while intoxicated the night before.
“He was conciliatory,” Giglio said of his conversation on Wednesday with Kolb, a Canandaigua Republican. “He blamed himself.”
In a statement, Kolb said his decision to drive his state-owned SUV after drinking “was a gross error in judgement.”
Giglio said “that is the only good part,” that Kolb has admitted it.
What’s worse is that Kolb published an op-ed piece last week reminding New Yorkers not to drink and drive, Giglio, adding, “It’s troubling."
Giglio said Kolb indicated the Republican conference would meet next week before the 2020 session convenes on Wednesday to talk about the issue.
“When we get back next week, (Kolb) plans to address the conference,” Giglio said. “He will be harder on himself than anyone. I’m sure there will be a lot of questions. He’s been arrested, arraigned and charged.”
Giglio added, “We are going to have to discuss it as a conference if we stand for certain things. I’m kind of at a loss for words. This is very troubling. We are held to a higher standard.”
Giglio said no one can get behind the wheel when after drinking. What Kolb did “was inexcusable; a big lapse in judgement," But he also added, "Everybody makes mistakes.”
Giglio noted one of his Republican colleagues, Assemblyman Kieran Lalor of Dutchess County, had called for Kolb to resign.
“That he hasn’t done so already is a disgrace,” Lalor said in a tweet.
Lalor was the first Assembly Republican to publicly call for Kolb to step down as GOP leader.
“I need the facts,” Giglio said, while noting he was not ready himself to call for Kolb’s resignation.
“I like (Kolb) a lot," he said. "He’s been a good leader. Most of the story doesn’t make a lot of sense yet. We have to see what Brian says. Hopefully next week it will be clear.”
Kolb, 67, tweeted on Dec. 26, “There is no excuse for driving while imp[aired this holiday season,” according to the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle That tweet has been deleted from his Twitter account.
The New York Times reported that Kolb had published a piece in the local newspaper warning “against the dangers of drunken driving.”
Ontario County Sheriff’s deputies charged Kolb with driving while intoxicated and making an unsafe turn. There were no injuries and no other vehicle was involved. He was in his state-provided GMC Acadia in a ditch in front of his house when deputies arrived. He is said to have cooperated with deputies.
Kolb, who was elected to the Assembly in 2000, was named minority leader in 2009. He briefly sought the Republican nomination to run for governor in 2018, ending his short campaign in February of that year.
Yates County District Attorney Todd Cassella was named Thursday as special prosecutor in the case, according to the Rochester Democrat & Chronicle.