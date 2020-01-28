Assemblyman Joseph Giglio acknowledged Gov. Andrew Cuomo has tweaked his proposals to regulate and tax marijuana in New York — but not enough yet to get his vote.
Giglio, R-Gowanda, said despite having a year to refine a bill to regulate the growth and sale of marijuana, Cuomo has instead added the issue to the budget.
“It’s a new department that will do everything to do with marijuana — the adult use of cannabis,” Giglio said. “He said it would address all issues and should be in the budget, not a separate bill.”
Giglio noted the state was in “desperate need of revenue,” but that the program wouldn’t kick in fully for 18 months.
In addition, while state officials are estimating $300 million in annual revenue, Giglio said, “The cost of the problems that come will exceed the marijuana taxes,” he predicted.
He said he feared “adult use will filter down to kids” and “add a danger to the highways” with more motorists driving high.
“The (drug) rehabilitation and treatment people are all afraid of this bill,” Giglio said. “They are the people who know best what the effects will be.”
County law enforcement and health officials are also expressing concern.
A new state Office of Cannabis Management would regulate all aspects of marijuana growth and sales instead of a marijuana czar, as Cuomo proposed last year.
This year’s proposal contained in Cuomo’s $175 billion state budget “establishes a regulated adult-use cannabis program that protects public health, provides consumer protection, ensures public safety, addresses social justice concerns and invests tax revenue.”
The bill also provides for parity between the state’s existing alcohol-related impaired driving laws when a means of detecting that impairment level is available. New resources would be made available to law enforcement.
Giglio still has concerns about marijuana being a “gateway drug,” triggering additional drug use in some people.
“The bottom line is are we adding something to our communities that will make it more hazardous? What is the long-term effect? ” the assemblyman asked. “If you think it is a revenue, it’s likely to cost more.”
Giglio cites the fear of health and substance abuse treatment officials that marijuana can effect development of adolescent brains. “Young people’s brains don’t fully develop until their mid-20s.” he said. “What’s this going to do? Is this just a revenue producer?”
Giglio isn’t sure where Cuomo got the $300 million in annual taxes.
“I believe the budget is a financial document,” Giglio said. This should be a standalone bill. There will be no further debate when it’s part of the budget. I think we could do it better as a standalone bill.”
State lawmakers last year decriminalized possession of small amounts of marijuana, although sales remain illegal.