Assemblyman Joseph Giglio joined other Republicans Tuesday in calling on Gov. Andrew Cuomo to keep policy items out of the 2020 state budget.
“With the April 1 New York state budget deadline rapidly approaching, the importance of removing policy items from the budget is clearer than ever,” Giglio, R-Gowanda, said in a statement.
“It is incumbent upon all of us in the Legislature, our leaders and our governor to focus on passing a bare-bones budget without the inclusion of policy items,” he said.
Giglio said lawmakers must fulfill their fiscal duty to the state and concentrate on assessing and managing the damage to state revenues the result from the coronavirus pandemic.
He said Albany must craft a working fiscal document to guide the state through the coming fiscal year.
“We must not advance political agendas by including controversial issues that could be handled legislatively in the future in this budget,” he said.
Republicans, including state Sen. George Borrello, R-Chautauqua County, have taken up a similar call this week, pointing to public policies that state Democrats have pushed through without votes in the Assembly and Senate.
“It is inappropriate, irresponsible and dangerous in this time of crisis to do anything but focus on the task at hand and pass a no-frills, common-sense budget free of policy issues,” Giglio said.