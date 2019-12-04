ALBANY — With more and more New Yorkers working in the “gig economy,” state lawmakers during the upcoming legislative session will be jockeying to offer bills that will give these workers, who include Uber and Lyft drivers, benefits like unemployment and workers compensation insurance as well as minimum wage protections.
And it could facilitate their creating or joining existing unions.
The issue is shaping up as a classic business versus labor debate, although lawmakers say they will go slowly in order to try and dodge legal challenges and harming fields where freelancing has long been the norm.
“As a longtime labor leader, I’m excited to see this burst of interest in New York State for legislation that extends additional rights to workers who are misclassified as independent contractors,” New York City Democratic Sen. Robert Jackson said.
Jackson and a fellow Democrat, Assemblywoman Deborah Glick of New York City, are sponsors of a bill that would reclassify gig workers to get them benefits.
Ride-sharing firms see it differently.
Lyft points out that most of their drivers in New York are part-time with 86 percent working an average of 20 hours a week. And they say their drivers overwhelmingly support a flexible schedule that lets them choose their own hours.
The Jackson/Glick bill is one of several measures that have come up over the past year. At the end of the last session, New York City Democratic Senator Diane Savino and Assemblyman Marcus Crespo offered a similar bill, although that’s been taken back for more work.
Labor groups are squarely behind the concept but haven’t settled on a specific bill yet.
”Sen. Jackson’s proposal is modeled after California’s bill and while we are generally supportive of that direction, the needs of the labor movement here in New York State are slightly different. The New York State AFL-CIO is not committing to supporting a specific bill at this time, and we are working with our affiliates and many other groups to develop a New York-specific bill,” AFL-CIO President Mario Cilento said in an email.
California was the first state to pass a gig economy law. It was signed in September and will take effect in January.
The law is based on the idea that an independent contractor should be free of day-to-day control by an employer; and should do work outside the usual purview of an employer. An example would be a solo plumber who is fixing a sink at a restaurant — the plumber comes only as needed and the restaurant is in the food, not plumbing, business.
To be truly independent, such workers should also be in fields or trades that have traditionally been occupied by solo practitioners either in the trades, or as professionals like lawyers or doctors.
The California bill has already sparked a legal challenge from the state trucking association that contends it could keep independent truck drivers from working.
And it has gotten pushback from freelance writers. Moreover, their counterparts in New York say they are worried that they could be harmed if the law isn’t carefully crafted.
“It showed a massive ignorance on the politicians’ part, on what people are doing for freelance work,” Halley Bondy, a New York City freelance writer, said of the California law.
Specifically, it set a threshold of 35 pieces per year for a given outlet, after which freelancers would be classified as employees. That’s prompted fears that publishers, either online or on paper, will avoid hiring California-based writers.
Bondy noted that she often reaches that threshold with some of the short pieces she produces for websites.
“A lot of working mothers would be affected by this,” said Bondy.