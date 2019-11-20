OLEAN — When Megan Taylor announced a couple of weeks ago that the Gift Tree program planned to help 106 needy families this holiday season, she had some concerns that all would be adopted by the community.
While there are still 25 families that remain to be adopted by churches, businesses, organizations, individuals or school groups, Taylor, Gift Tree organizer, recently had her faith bolstered when a local group of hotels stepped up and adopted five families.
Rodney DeFiore Jr., general manager of Best Western Plus University Inn in Olean, said the hotel, as well as Fairfield Inn and Suites in Allegany and Holiday Inn Express in Olean, are participating in Gift Tree for the first time. They are assisted with funding for the project by Vision’s Cares, a Visions Hotels Foundation.
For more than 20 years, Gift Tree, a program sponsored by Interfaith Caregivers and the Olean Times Herald, have organized a holiday effort for local entities to adopt needy families by providing them with Christmas gifts.
DeFiore said staff and management at the associate hotels are very community-oriented, staging activities that include the upcoming Santa’s Vision free event from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Dec. 15 at the Fairfield Inn and Suites, as well as a food drive for a local food bank. The hotels also sponsor the Home for The Holidays event which provides free temporary lodging for those who have an immediate family member or child receiving medical treatment at a local hospital.
In addition, the hotels participate in the Safe Home program in collaboration with the American Red Cross, as well as community-based sponsorships and youth sponsorships.
DeFiore said he and Jeri Fedora, general manager of Fairfield Inn and Suites, decided the hotels would adopt Gift Tree families when looking at charitable causes in the community.
“We’re almost done and we’re thinking if (Gift Tree) has more families left, we might take on a couple more,” DeFiore said. “We’re super excited about this. We’re using part of our Santa’s Vision outreach (funds) for this.”
DeFiore said they used extra Santa Vision funds for the purchase of gifts, but also received help from the approximate 50 participating staff members.
“Our staff really got on fire and excited about this and we collected a little more money than what we initially had to adopt the families,” he explained. “So we were able to add three more (families) at that time.”
He said the hotels will stage a wrapping party on Dec. 11 that will include a pizza party for all the associate volunteers from the three hotels.
Taylor, who is also executive director of Interfaith Caregivers, said that as of Tuesday there were 25 families remaining to be adopted. Their needs will be listed in today’s edition of the Times Herald.
“Gift Tree is a great opportunity for groups of friends, family or local congregations to come together and make the season brighter for local families in need,” Taylor said. “The Gift Tree drop-off day isn’t until Dec. 12, so there is still time to be a part of this program. We’re keeping hopeful that we can get all 106 families adopted this year. Only 25 more to go. We’re so close!”
After today, the Gift Tree listing will be published again in the Nov. 27 edition of the Times Herald unless all families are adopted. The listing will also be available for e-subscribers of the Times Herald.
The Gift Tree drop-off/pick-up location will be at the Robert H Livingston Community Center in Allegany at 188 W. Main St. As mentioned, the Gift drop-off day is Dec. 12 and agency pick-up day will be Dec. 13. Agencies will be assigned pick-up times.
Donations may also be mailed to the program, care of the Gift Tree Fund at Interfaith Caregivers, P.O. Box 319, Olean, NY 14760 or online at www.interfaithcaregiversinc.org.
For more information on the program, to adopt a family or donate, call 372-6283.