Since winning the Republican primary for the 57th New York State Senate seat in June, George Borrello said he’s “been getting an amazing reception across the district.”
Borrello, the Chautauqua County executive, defeated Allegany County Legislature Chairman Curt Crandall for the Republican nomination.
Borrello said small business owners, county legislators, farmers and educators are supporting his campaign.
“I’m thrilled with the cross-section of people across the district who have embraced our campaign and our message,” he said.
Borrello said he’s running because, after relying on former state Sen. Catharine M. Young for the past 15 years, he knows how important it is to have a strong representative for the district in Albany.
While he loves being county executive, Borrello said he is drawn to a job “where I feel I can have a maximum impact on the most people.” Young, he said, “was an amazing example. She was tireless. That leaves a big hole.”
A successful small businessman before being elected to the Chautauqua County Legislature, Borrello said he was stepping up to make sure the region “has a strong voice” in Albany.
“These are very alarming times in the state,” he said. “The radical, politically-driven agenda has hurt this district terribly, particularly the Farm Labor Bill. It is a critical time for us.”
Borrrello is aware of the enrollment edge Republicans had in the four-county district, but he said, “It’s not about party. It’s truly about the person. I have broad support of people from all parties.”
Borrello said the greatest need in the 57th District “is to get state government off our backs. We can talk about potholes and our children leaving, but the disease is our oppressive state government.” He said the state policies “have eroded our manufacturing base with over-regulation and provided a costly welfare system backbreaking to local governments.”
Unfunded state mandates are out of control, he added.
What about his opponent’s argument that it makes more sense to vote for a candidate in the majority party?
“That’s ridiculous,” Borrello said. The “radical Manhattan ruling class” will leave only table scraps for the district. “It’s the same party that gave you the SAFE Act and drivers licenses for illegal aliens,” he added.
Borrello was also critical of the state for not providing communities with casino revenue-sharing funds after the Seneca Nation stopped payments. The agreement was with the state, he said. Borrello said he helped focus attention on the need for New York Thruway and other road repairs on Seneca territories.
Borrello said he’d also heard from opponents to the Alle-Catt Wind Farm in northern Cattaraugus and Allegany counties.
“It has come up,” he said. “The problem I have with these projects is the mounting evidence that there are human health impacts and impacts on property values.”
Borrello added, “It’s tearing communities apart. Neighbor versus neighbor. They are bypassing SEQRA and local ordinances. Instead of siting them properly, you’ve got lawyers figuring out how to cram as many in a small space as they can.”
Wind farms are “an investment scam,” Borrello insisted. It’s a (subsidy) program that should not exist. It is a guaranteed return for these companies, courtesy of the taxpayers.
Borrello said his unique experience as a small businessman and an elected official should be a welcome sight to Albany.
“Far too many in Albany are career politicians,” he said. “This is a very important election.”
