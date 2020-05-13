OLEAN — After several weeks of uncertainty, officials at the Genesis House homeless shelter in Olean have announced that they will be able to conduct the annual geranium sale to raise much-needed funds.
Pat O’Malley, chairman of the Genesis House board, said the geraniums went on sale for pre-paid orders Tuesday and can continue to be ordered through May 25. Curbside pickup for the plants is slated for 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. June 3 through June 6 at War Veterans Park on East State Street in Olean.
O’Malley said the curbside pickup was put in place due to requirements for social distancing during the pandemic.
O’Malley said notifications will be sent to buyers of the plants when they arrive. The plants can be ordered online at the Genesis House Facebook page or on the website www.genesishouseofolean.org. Mail-in orders, using print out order forms from the Facebook page, can be sent to: Genesis House, P.O. Box 139, Olean NY 14760.
As in the past, the plants are from Brigiotta’s Farmland Produce and Garden Center in Jamestown and cost $25 for a single hanging basket and $16 for three individual plants.
Flowers in the hanging baskets are available in the colors of salmon/pink purple, white and red. Potted plants are available in the colors of fuchsia, pink, coral, red and white.
O’Malley said the greenhouse staff at Brigiotta’s informed her that the hanging baskets are larger than usual this year.
“(The owner) is going to have to call me and tell me how many plants he can put on the truck before I schedule people” to pick up the items, O’Malley added.
She noted there will be far fewer volunteers for pick-ups by customers to ensure everyone maintains distance.
“Normally, it wouldn’t matter, but now we have to worry about social distancing,” O’Malley explained. “That’s why we’re doing curbside pick-up.”
O’Malley said she is hopeful the flower sale will help raise some of the necessary funds to run the shelter that were normally raised during the annual geranium sales in the past.
“People have been calling and wondering what we’re doing, so I know the interest is there,” O’Malley said. “So, if we sold half of what we (normally) do, we’d be happy based on these rare times.”
As for the shelter’s operation, Deborah Westcott, interim executive director, said the men’s shelter has been opened. She said the women and family shelter on South Barry Street will open after a house manager is hired.
O’Malley noted the shelters follow guidelines set by the health department to ensure safety standards are met for residents and staff.
“We have a lot of people in hotels because we can’t put them in here yet,” she said of homeless waiting to be housed at the shelter.
For more information on ordering the flowers, which must be prepaid, or to make a donation to the non-profit organization, call the shelter at 373-3354.