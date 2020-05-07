OLEAN — When the staff at the Genesis House homeless shelter reopens the facility within the upcoming week or so, the residents will be able to dine on takeout cuisine from local restaurants, thanks to a donation.
Deborah Westcott, interim executive director of Genesis House, said the nonprofit facility recently received a $1,000 donation from an anonymous Alfred State alumnus who lives in Long Beach, Calif. and has ties to the Southern Tier.
Westcott said the donor claimed to be “not much of a student” when he graduated from a high school in New York state and ended up attending SUNY Alfred Ag & Tech, a two-year school at the time.
“Not only did his college experience give him a good first step in his career life, it also gave him a couple of dear lifetime friends from Olean,” Westcott shared.
After receiving his two-year degree, the donor moved to California and found employment at a brokerage firm.
“It was this entry-level job that eventually led him to a successful career as a financial advisor,” Westcott continued. “Now wanting to honor Alfred State College and to do some good for the town that gave him so many friends, the donor asked another Alfred State friend where to give. She suggested the Genesis House.”
Westcott said the donor followed up and spoke with her, and she shared how much the shelter is in need of help to support the homeless. To make the investment spread further, the money is being designated to buy meals from local restaurants whose businesses have been impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Westcott noted several local restaurants have helped Genesis House during the pandemic. She hopes to reciprocate by using their services for the take-out meals for their homeless residents when they return to the shelter.
Along those lines, Westcott said the shelter for men is slated to open today and the general shelter on South Barry Street is hoped to open by May 15. She said the shelter will screen all potential residents for the virus, and all who reside at the facility will be required to wear masks and have their temperatures taken each day.
She noted the facility is continuing its search for a house manager. The position provides free room and board and has internet capabilities.
As for the annual geranium sale, one of the shelter’s largest annual fundraisers, Westcott said the organization continues to wait on the governor’s decision on whether the area will be opened for small businesses by next week.
The sale of geraniums is a big financial boost to Genesis House each year, netting as much as $18,000 to benefit the shelter.
Westcott said Pat O’Malley, chairman of the Genesis House board, continues to take orders for the geraniums from the community and hopes the sale can be held later next week.
The supplier, Brigiotta’s Produce and Garden Center, in Jamestown, is waiting to hear if the business will be allowed to deliver the flowering plants to Gargoyle Park in Olean. O’Malley had stated that if the state permits the delivery, safety measures will likely be put in place to limit the amount of people picking up the orders to allow for social distancing.
