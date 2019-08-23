ROCHESTER — Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday announced $6.4 million in grants from the Ralph C. Wilson Jr. Foundation, in addition to $4 million in state funding, which will support ongoing improvements to the Genesee Valley Greenway State Park and the Niagara Shoreline Trail in Western New York.
“This support from the Wilson Foundation, coupled with new state funding, will help repair, enhance and expand recreational opportunities on these multi-use paths in two beautiful parts of western New York, which Ralph Wilson loved so much,” Cuomo said. “His legacy will strengthen tourism, increase safety for bicyclists and hikers, and further revitalize communities that are better connected.”
Assembly Member Joseph M. Giglio, R-Gowanda, said, “I am happy that these Empire State Trail connections will be completed, and that both the Niagara Shoreline Trail and the Genesee Valley Greenway Trail will receive infrastructure and access improvements. The enhancements to these trails will benefit individuals and communities across Western New York. I commend the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation for their willingness to invest in the wellbeing of our communities throughout the region.”
Plans for the Genesee Valley Greenway, a 90-mile former canal towpath and railway bed in Monroe, Livingston, Wyoming, Allegany and Cattaraugus counties that has been a State Parks multi-use trail since 2011, call for $6.5 million in improvements.
Projects for the Genesee Valley Greenway along the southern end include disability access improvements at Greenway Bridge at Mt. Morris in Livingston County near Letchworth State Park, as well as creation of a strategic plan to identify further improvements along the rest of the Greenway, which passes through 16 towns in the five counties as it follows the corridor of the former Genesee Valley Canal and Pennsylvania Road.
The canal was a water route connecting the Erie Canal at Rochester to the Allegheny River at Olean for travel to Pittsburgh, the Ohio River and along to the Mississippi River. First proposed in the 1840s, construction lasted until the Civil War, but the venture proved unprofitable against railroads and was sold off after a decade of operation.
Currently, the Greenway dead-ends a mile west of Cuba in the town of Hinsdale. Officials have considered expanding the trail to Hinsdale or even to Olean along the old rail corridor, but efforts have not been successful to date.
“What thrilling news! Thanks to the Ralph C. Wilson, Jr. Foundation and Governor Cuomo for this major commitment to improving the historic Genesee Valley Greenway, one of the state’s longest multi-use trails,” said President of Friends of the Genesee Valley Greenway Joan Schumaker. “An upgraded trail surface and infrastructure improvements are just what is needed for the Greenway to attain the standard of the Empire State Trail, attract additional trail visitors, contribute to economic activity in Greenway towns and villages, and encourage area residents of all ages and abilities to become regular Greenway users.
“We look forward to working together with all involved on this truly transformative project.”
Cofounder of Genesee River Wilds Allen Kerkeslager said, “One of our own group’s major goals is to promoting appreciation for the Genesee and New York State officials have begun to take on a greater role in achieving this goal.”
The Friends will host several events in the next month along the southern end of the network.
- Saturday — Hike the WAG Trail. Meet at 10 a.m. Hawks Road DEC parking area, Shongo, for hike to Pennsylvania border and back.
- Sept. 8 — Annual Friends of the Genesee Valley Greenway trail event, dinner and program, Belfast. Hikers will meet at the Belfast United Methodist Church at 2 p.m. for a Greenway hike before returning to the church at 4 p.m. for a program, “Letchworth Gateway Villages: Building an Outdoor Recreation Economy” by Nicole Manapol, Director of Letchworth Gateway Villages. Dish-to-pass dinner at 5:30 p.m., followed by annual board meeting
- and election of officers.