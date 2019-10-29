OLEAN — Ward 6 voters will see a repeat of the Republican primary as they head to the polls to select their alderman this fall.
Peyton Kunselman of North 19th Street will appear on the Democratic and Working Families lines, while incumbent Nate Smith of Irving Parkway will appear on the Republican, Conservative and Independence lines.
The two faced each other in June for the Republican nomination. Smith won the primary, 38-18.
Ward 6 covers most of the West End. The ward had 1,083 active voters as of Feb. 1, according to the state Board of Elections.
Kunselman did not respond to Times Herald requests for comment.
Smith, the owner of Worth W. Smith Hardware, is the longest-tenured member of the Common Council, having been alderman since 2012. He faced contests in 2011 and 2013, and ran unopposed in 2015 and 2017.
“I’m running for the same reason I always have — my family and I live here,” he said. “I’m running for fiscal responsibility, to improve infrastructure … and to make Olean a safe place to raise families, like I have.”
Infrastructure continues to be a priority, he said, and he expects that to be a major focus over the next two years.
“There’s a few streets in Ward 6 we’re looking to improve — and we’re working on it now,” he said, adding that he hopes to be able to push to get many of the crumbling side streets repaved in the near future.
“The rest of the Union Street project is coming up — I’ve been in this Union Street thing since it began, and I want to see it through,” Smith said, the only alderman now serving who was involved with the original Walkable Olean project as Phase 2 and 3 are to begin in the next term.
Smith said there’s more to governing than focusing on isolated issues that crop up.
“If there’s a dull moment in the city, you can just wait a bit,” he said. “I’ve always been in it for the long haul, and I always look at it with the big picture.”
He said his day job consumes much of his time, but he is happy to serve as alderman.
“It’s a bit challenging for me — we have six locations, we have 70-plus employees,” he said, “but that’s how much I care about the city and this job — I make time for it.”