SALAMANCA — A rail car in east Salamanca began leaking argon gas Thursday morning, leading to the evacuation of Prospect Elementary School.
Salamanca Fire Department received a call about 9:10 a.m. reporting an unknown vehicle emitting a white vapor, Fire Chief Nick Bocharski said.
Emergency crews responded to a train car about ¼ mile south of the depot on Columbia Avenue. Working with Genessee & Wyoming and Buffalo & Pittsburgh railroad crews, Bocharski said it was determined the car was venting Argon gas and spraying out to the east toward Kill Buck.
“Our crews worked with the rail yard, and it took a few minutes of paperwork and scouting to figure out what the container was,” he said.
Argon gas is used to fill incandescent and fluorescent light bulbs as well as in arc welding; the gas can be harmful if inhaled.
Police Chief Troy Westfall said the protocol for the railroad emergency placard said to evacuate within 100 meters of the leak.
“I looked up where the tank was and looked over through the woods where you can barely see Prospect school,” he said. “I got a hold of the superintendent, informed him what I was looking at and told him to immediately evacuate.”
Westfall said police immediately set up a parameter around Columbia Avenue and East State Street to block off 100 meters from the site.
Students and staff evacuated Prospect Elementary around 9:40 a.m. and were transported to Salamanca High School. Prospect was shut down for the rest of the day.
Salamanca school officials, on the district’s official Facebook page, said all students were accounted for. Parents were able to pick Prospect children up at the high school.
“We drill and discuss these conditions and the Prospect staff are consummate PRO’s and make sure our little Warriors are safe, calm and re-assured,” the Facebook post said.
As of noon, Bocharski reported the gas was still leaking while units remained on-site working with the container’s owner and the railroad company.
“The plan for now is to let that vent,” he said. “It is a gas that if you’re not within the cloud, you shouldn’t have a problem.”
Westfall said they learned people within the area can shelter in place and the perimeter will be maintained until the tank car is dropped and switched out.
Assisting Salamanca police and fire departments were Seneca Nation Marshals, Cattaraugus County Sheriff’s, Ellicottville Police and New York State troopers.