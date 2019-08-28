OLEAN — City officials thanked local college students for helping get Gargoyle Park back into shape this weekend.
Common Council President John Crawford, D-Ward 5, shared photos with his fellow aldermen on Tuesday of the work by St. Bonaventure University students on Sunday to paint and fix up the main pavilion at the park.
“We had some fun this past weekend,” he said. “We had around 30 to 35 volunteers. Some were Bonaventure freshmen, and BonaResponds.”
BonaResponds, a student group operated by St. Bonaventure students, provides volunteers for projects in the area as well as responding to disaster areas like hurricane-stricken states. The group was founded in 2005 following Hurricane Katrina. In addition, freshmen at the Fransican university are required to perform community service, Crawford said. Other projects undertaken on Sunday included filling backpacks with school supplies for area children and building wheelchair ramp sections.
Mayor Bill Aiello said that due to liability, the volunteers were limited to painting the lower sections of the walls, and city workers will finish repainting the upper walls of the pavilion before the end of the season.
The volunteers, seeing the condition of the stage on the pavilion, went to Home Depot and purchased wood to restore it, Crawford said, and spent hours scraping and repainting the lower portions of the pavilion.
“They were all originally supposed to leave at noon,” Crawford said, but thanks to pizza brought by the mayor, “some of them stayed until 2 or 3 p.m.”
Aldermen and the mayor expressed their thanks to the students for their help.
“A real big game-changer for the park and the pavilion,” Crawford said of the effort.
When contacted by the Times Herald, Professor Jim Mahar, adviser to BonaResponds, said the students were eager to assist.
“The volunteers did a great job, and we were really happy to help,” he said. “It is an example of the good work that can be accomplished when groups work together. We are fortunate to live in such a great community.”
While there, the students saw visitors playing with frisbees, and recommended to Crawford creating a disc golf course on the site.
“This big, open area of Gargoyle Park is perfect for it,” Crawford recalled the students saying, adding that he feels it should be investigated with the aim “to get people using it again.”
The park, while in the city’s name, is in the town of Allegany. Originally a tank farm for local oil refineries, the site was donated by the state oil producers association many years ago.
While it once hosted fairs, automobile races and even air shows, today it is typically used for some company picnics, the annual oil producers clambake and similar events. One common criticism of the park is the entryway — the road leading into the park is in poor condition, with heavy vehicle traffic to adjacent gravel pits and the city’s fire training facility damaging the surface. Tire tracks of passenger vehicles attempting to skirt the potholes are common in the grass alongside Gargoyle Road. Many smaller groups of users use the Allegheny River Valley Trail to access the park from the southeast corner on foot or by bicycle.
“It’s a big property that’s not really being utilized,” Crawford said, noting the park requires between 20 and 30 man-hours regularly to just mow the lawn.
(Contact reporter-editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @OTHBob)