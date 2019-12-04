With snow on the ground, it was time to head out and document the 90th year of Santa Claus Lane decorations in Lincoln Park and along North Union Street on Tuesday evening. Lincoln Park will host a number of events over the next week. The Greater Olean Area Chamber of Commerce will host Santa and Mrs. Claus at the new cottage in Lincoln Park from 6 to 8 p.m. tonight and again Dec. 11. The annual lighting of the Tree of Hope will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday in the gazebo of the park. The lighting of the pink tree aism to commemorate those who are fighters, survivors and those taken by breast cancer. On Sunday, the park will host the 18th annual Worldwide Candle Lighting in memory of children at 6:30 p.m.

(Contact City Editor Bob Clark at bclark@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @OTHBob)

