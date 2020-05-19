SALAMANCA — Seneca Gaming Corporation said Tuesday that chief financial officer David Sheridan will serve as interim president and chief executive officer as former CEO Holly Gagnon’s contract expires May 31.
“The Board of Directors thanks Holly for her integral role in shaping Seneca Gaming Corporation for the future,” said Klint Nephew, vice chairman of the board. “Under her leadership, we have remained competitive in an ever-saturated marketplace and have seen a positive shift in our company’s culture and our team member engagement. For this we are grateful.”
Gagnon said “it has been a privilege to work with the amazing team members” of the Seneca Gaming the past three years.
“I am so proud of everything we have accomplished together and am confident this company will thrive when this world gets back to normal,” she said. “I look forward to spending more time focused on my Independent Directorship roles, as well as projects related to women in leadership here in Buffalo.”
Since 2017, under Gagnon’s leadership, Seneca Gaming completed many projects, including the $40 million Seneca Niagara Arrival Experience at Seneca Niagara Resort & Casino, the introduction of sports betting at all three of the Seneca Casinos as well as the redesign of the hotel rooms for the Seneca Allegany Resort & Casino.
“The Seneca Nation is grateful for Holly’s leadership, and we wish her nothing but continued success in the future,” said Seneca Nation President Rickey Armstrong Sr.
Amstrong called Sheridan “a trusted and respected leader” with Seneca Gaming Corp. for more than a decade.
“The Nation must continue to plan for the safe and successful reopening of our gaming facilities, which are an important economic engine for the Seneca people,” Armstrong said. “We have every confidence in David’s knowledge, experience and ability to lead our gaming operations forward, in partnership with the company’s board of directors and management team.”
Seneca Resorts & Casinos in Salamanca, Buffalo and Niagara Falls have been closed since March 16 because of the coronavirus pandemic.
On April 2, Seneca Gaming announced furloughs for some employees, with no specific date slated for reopening. The corporation said it would continue to provide health, dental, disability, vision and life insurance coverage through May 31 to furloughed employees.
In New York, one gaming facility has reopened: slot machines are back in action at Cayuga Nation-owned Lakeside Entertainment casino in Union Springs, Cayuga County.
Syracuse.com reported over the weekend that the Cayugas said the slot machine-only facility on Route 90 is exempt from the state restrictions imposed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo.
While much of the state, including Western and Central New York and the Finger Lakes, have begun a limited reopening, that does not apply to entertainment venues such as casinos. They would be allowed to reopen in the fourth and final phase of the state’s plan to restart business, which is still months away.
The Cayugas said they are implementing some restrictions of their own due to the ongoing pandemic. That includes reducing the number of open machines (and players) to 31. The facility has 84 machines.