CUBA — Funeral services have been set for William Larson Sr. and Lisa Larson, parents of William J. Larson Jr., 17, who is accused of their murders.
The town of Clarksville teenager was charged on Friday with two counts of second-degree murder and two counts first-degree manslaughter.
The family will receive friends for a time of sharing memories from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at the Mark F. Rinker Funeral Home & Memorial Service Inc. of Cuba. (Obituaries appear on page A-4).
The elder William Larson, 67, and Lisa Larson, 50, were considered missing since early Thursday until New York State Police officially identified them Sunday as being the two people found dead in the Larson’s Courtney Hollow Road home early Thursday after West Clarksville volunteer firefighters responded to a fire there.
WGRZ reported that, according to the criminal complaint, which contained redacted names, the victims were shot with a rifle on Nov. 5 in the driveway of the home.
A neighbor told WGRZ that the younger Larson has dropped out of school and had been exhibiting odd behavior in the days leading up to the fire at the home.
“He dropped out of school. He started staying up all night. He started sleeping in their vehicles instead of in the house,” neighbor Bruce Hitchcock said.
Larson was arraigned Thursday evening. He is currently being held in the Erie County Youth Services Center on $50,000 cash bail/$100,000 bond.
Firefighters were called to the scene at around 11:40 p.m. Wednesday for a structure fire at the address. Upon arrival, firefighters were greeted by someone identified as Larson, who indicated there were two people trapped inside. West Clarksville and Portville firefighters entered the building to rescue the individuals and fight the blaze, which was confined to one room of the residence.
Following the discovery of the bodies and contact with law enforcement by firefighters, Larson fled into the woods on foot.
A manhunt, lasting until nightfall Thursday, involved dozens of state troopers, tactical teams, Environmental Conservation Officers and Forest Rangers. Various techniques were used in the search, including K-9 units, a helicopter with infrared imaging equipment and unmanned aerial vehicles.
Larson was picked up just before 5 p.m. by a trooper on patrol, and he was charged at 8:22 p.m. Thursday.