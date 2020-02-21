OLEAN — It may be cold outside, but the inside of the Olean Public Library is filled with beautiful butterflies, children’s activities and events that include today’s FeBREWary fundraiser to benefit the North Second Street facility.
On Thursday officials were gearing up for the second-annual FeBREWary fundraiser that will be held from 7 to 9:30 p.m. today and is open to the public. Director Michelle LaVoie said admission is $20 per person, or $35 for two. Designated driver tickets are $10.
The library will close at 5 p.m. to give the staff time to prepare for the event which will feature the beverages of local businesses including Four Mile Brewing, Ellicottville Brewing Company, Steelhound Brewery and Distillery and Sanzo Beverage. The event is sponsored by the Friends of the Library.
Visitors to the event are also free to walk through the library gallery and view John MacRoy’s large butterfly and moth collection he obtained during his travels “from the Americas to Asia to New Guinea to West Africa.”
MacRoy, a retired local educator, has an exhibit of more than 5,000 species, as well as local photographs, which will be displayed in the gallery through next week. The exhibit will be replaced by a display of paintings in March by Dave Jeffers.
LaVoie said the fundraiser, exhibits and other programs are all important to the viability and sustainability of the library. In fact, the Western New York Library Resources Council is currently asking library visitors to write to their legislators during the current New York State budget writing season to ask for their support, and describe why they support the facility.
A program that is enjoyed by the younger library patrons is the Children’s Story Times activities held weekdays.
Children’s coordinator, Kathy O’Malley, said the programs are open to all children through the age of 5 and include storytimes, crafts, investigation stations and more.
“Everyday there is something, except Friday,” O’Malley said of the programs. In addition to programs for younger children, there are also Kids’ Clubs and Teen Programs for older youngsters throughout the week and month.
A parent at the Children’s Story Time event, Valerie Brickner, said she and her children are new to the community and enjoy their visits to the library.
“It’s perfect, it’s what we needed,” Brickner said. “They love it.”
Another mother, Cayla Thomas of Limestone, said she brings her daughter and nephew to the event because of the activities and instruction provided.
“We really like it,” Thomas remarked.
A variety of adult programs are also held each month and include presentations, crafts, exercise groups and the Brown Bag Book Club, among others.
For more information on activities at the library, or upcoming events, visit the library website at reference@oleanlibrary.org or call 372-0200.
