Friendship Central School District received a $25,000 Grow Rural Education grant, which it intends to use to enhance STEM curriculum with the support of local farmers.
The school was one of six rural New York schools in 2019 who worked to earn some of the $2.3 million designated by America’s Farmers to develop science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) programs. Sponsored by the Bayer Fund, America’s Farmers asked area farmers to nominate rural schools, with Friendship being among the schools awarded a $25,000 grant.
“America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education is a unique program because farmers play an important role throughout the process, from nominating schools to selecting the grant winners,” said Al Mitchell, president of Bayer Fund. “With the incredible support of local farmers, countless grant-winning schools have shared with us how Grow Rural Education funds have made their STEM programs more engaging and, in several instances, positively impacted test scores.”
Now, Friendship is included as one of the many schools across the country that have benefited from the Grow Rural Education program. Each school receiving a grant is asked to develop plans to create more engaging and innovative STEM programs. Teachers and students developed plans to create more engaging and innovative STEM programs, which includes introducing a new TinkerLab program for k-5 students, adding a metal fabrication lab for 6-12 students and purchasing equipment for the Manufacturing Technology program.
Other projects supported by Grow Rural Education grants have included an array of STEM-related materials, such as augmented-reality sandboxes, weather-forecasting and robotics equipment.
To qualify for a Grow Rural Education grant, farmers nominated school districts to compete for merit-based grants of either $10,000 or $25,000. School districts that were nominated then submitted a grant application describing their STEM-focused project.
Then, Grow Rural Education’s Farmer Advisory Council, consisting of approximately 30 farmer leaders from across the country, reviewed the finalist applications and selected the winning school districts, including Friendship Central School District.
Since Grow Rural Education began in 2011, it has awarded more than $18 million to more than 1,000 schools in rural communities across the United States.
To view a complete list of winners or to learn more about the America’s Farmers Grow Rural Education program, visit AmericasFarmers.com or follow along on Facebook at facebook.com/AmericasFarmers.
ABOUT AMERICA’S FARMERS
The America’s Farmers campaign highlights the importance of modern U.S. Agriculture through communications and community outreach programs that partner with farmers to impact rural America. To learn more, visit America’s Farmers at www.AmericasFarmers.com.