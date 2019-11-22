OLEAN — When Jacob Spears first approached a Life Skills staff member at Olean High School with a request to host a Thanksgiving dinner for other special needs students in his classes, she wasn’t sure if it could be done.
Spears, 15, and fellow Life Skills student Avianna Rauber, 13, then approached Kevin Fisher, general manager for Sodexo and food service director, who lifted their spirits when he told them the dinner could — and would — be held.
On Thursday, Spears and Rauber hosted the dinner they named “Friendsgiving” for other Life Skills students, their teachers and school board members in one of their classrooms.
“Jacob came to me with an idea and said they just wanted to do a Friendsgiving dinner in appreciation of their peers, friends and teachers,” Fisher said in recounting the request made a couple of weeks ago.
Fisher said he had never had a request from a student of this nature, but knew Spears and Rauber through the laundry service work they provide once a week for food services. Fisher noted he also partnered with Spears’ and Rauber’s teachers to conduct the dinner, which was held at the same time lunch would be served in the cafeteria.
“They help me by doing my towels and things like that,” Fisher said of laundry brought in from all four schools in the district. “I have three (Life Skills students) who come down and help me with laundry service. They also entertain me every day.”
Fisher said Spears and Rauber helped arrange the venue for the dinner, which included turkey and all the trimmings, by decorating the room and setting the tables. In all, they invited 70 people who attended the event in shifts.
When asked why he and Rauber decided to hold the dinner, Spears replied, “Just to show both our friends and teachers that we’re thankful for them and to inspire schools around the continent to do this.”
Leah Graves, who serves as the Joining Olean Businesses with Students (JOBS) coach and is an assistant Life Skills teacher, said the program helps the students with socialization skills and other experience needed for a job. She said she was impressed with Spears’ and Rauber’s planning for the event. In addition to writing the menu, writing invitations and conversation topics for each table, the two also came up with a presentation that thanked all who supported them in hosting the dinner.
They also seated and served everyone and presented turkey jokes during their presentation.
Graves said she also appreciated Fisher’s help with the event, as he went “above and beyond” his work requirements to make sure the dinner was successful.
“He was here late last night peeling potatoes and baking pies” and slicing turkeys, Graves said of Fisher. “He’s had a busy week with everything going on. That was really nice of him; he’s a great guy.”
A Life Skills teacher who was invited to the dinner was Brandy Bennion, whose room was used for the event.
“I’m proud of them; they went to the people they needed to for help and made it happen,” Bennion said of Spears and Rauber. “It just shows growth and independence.”
Frank Steffen Jr., school board president, was one of the first to arrive at the dinner and said he felt it was necessary to attend because it was important to Spears and Rauber.
“When I got the invitation I thought that this would be a good event to attend and meet the students,” Steffen said. “It was student-prepared and student-run. Maybe it will become an annual event.”