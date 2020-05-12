All of Western New York is advised that a freeze warning, with low temperatures in the mid- to upper 20s, is in effect late Tuesday night through 9 a.m. Wednesday.
The National Weather Service in Buffalo advises that frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
Take steps to protect tender plants from the cold. To prevent freezing and possible bursting of outdoor water pipes they should be wrapped, draine or allowed to drip slowly.