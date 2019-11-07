ALBANY — New York residents and non-residents can fish for free without a fishing license on Veterans Day — this coming Monday.
New York’s Free Fishing Days are meant to encourage more people to enjoy world-class fishing opportunities available in the state.
“New York is home to some of the best fishing spots in the county,” Gov. Andrew Cuomo said in announcing the free fishing day. “Designating Veterans Day as one of our Free Fishing Days is just one way to acknowledge the bravery and significant contributions of our state’s veterans while offering them the opportunity to enjoy all New York’s world-class waters have to offer.”
The Free Fishing Days program is administered by DEC as part of Governor Cuomo’s NY Open for Fishing and Hunting Initiative. The free fishing days program began in 1991.
Free Fishing Day participants are reminded that, although the requirement for a fishing license is waived during free fishing days, all other fishing regulations remain in effect. When not participating in Free Fishing Days, anyone 16 years of age and older must have a current state fishing license to fish in New York.
Fishing licenses are valid for 365 days from the date of purchase. More information on purchasing a fishing license can be found on DEC’s website.