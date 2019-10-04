Franklinville Girl Scouts donate pollinator boxes, advance in rank

FRANKLINVILLE — Six girls from Franklinville Girl Scout Troop 10045 received their Bronze Award working on a bee project.
The Bronze Award is the highest award a Junior Girl Scout — grades four and five in school — can receive, according to leaders Heather Stevens and Jessica Jordan.
The girls, Victoria Thompson, Anastasia Stevens, Seirra Lovell, Ashlyn Wozniak and Maria Jordan are all in sixth grade at Franklinville Central School. They will “bridge up” to Girl Scout Cadet in a ceremony later this month. The Bronze Award is the third-highest award in Girl Scouts.
Once preliminary requirements have been met, Girl Scout Juniors can begin work on the Bronze Award.
“To earn the award, they must recognize and address an issue in the community,” Stevens said. “The project must be sustainable, and provide a beneficial service to the community. It must be completed before the end of the scouting year when the girls move to the next level.”
Living in a rural/agricultural community, the girls researched pollinators, learning about the gentle mason bee in particular.
“Mason bees do not build hives and do not make honey,” Stevens said. “They are non aggressive and non destructive. Their purpose is pollination and typically they nest in holes made by woodpeckers and beetles or in wood piles and crevices near gardens.”
The pollinator boxes include bundles of tubes which allow a place for the bees to reproduce and lay their eggs. The tubes are filled with eggs, nectar, and pollen, and sealed with mud plugs from which mature bees emerge in the spring.
The girls shopped for and bought the materials with money earned from selling cookies, and built the boxes themselves with guidance from their leaders.
The boxes will be donated to local farms: Pepper’s Blueberry Hill Farm, Great Valley Berry Patch, Mitrowski-House Farm in Machias and the Franklinville FFA.