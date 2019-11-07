OLEAN — The Olean Meditation Center will host a presentation on “Franciscan Spirituality, from Contemplation to Action” by Dr. Jean-Francois Godet–Calogeras, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday in the Center at 2275 Dugan Road.
Godet-Calogeras, professor emeritus of Franciscan Studies at St. Bonaventure University and general and managing editor of Franciscan Studies, will expound on the role of contemplation in St. Francis and his follower’s compassionate response to the suffering of those around them. He will explore the spiritual life of the early Franciscans which led to the life-changing experience of Francis of Assisi with the people with leprosy.
“As the early Franciscans followed the example of their master and teacher, Jesus, as based on the books of the Gospel, they alternated times of solitude and times of engagement with people,” Godet-Calogeras said. “In their effort to seek the reign of God and God's justice, they became deeply involved in services and works of mercy.
“The timeless contemplative spirituality of Francis and his followers continues to illuminate the path which is universally identified in the Golden Rule.”
The fee is a $30 donation and includes lunch. Reservations are requested and can be made by contacting oleanmeditation@gmail.com. All are welcome.