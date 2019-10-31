Two Republican candidates are challenging two Democratic incumbent Cattaraugus County legislators in District 6, which includes the towns of Allegany and Carrollton.
Democrat Legislators Vergilio “Dick” Giardini Jr. and Barbara J. Hastings, both of Allegany, are also running on the Working Families party line.
Republican challengers Donald Benson and Robert Parker are also endorsed by the Conservative and Independence parties.
The Olean Times Herald asked candidates to respond to several questions. The questions include a statement of their candidacy, why they were running, their experience, issues, whether they support the county continuing to own two nursing homes and whether they support the County Legislature’s request to the Industrial Development Agency not to grant tax breaks to large wind farms.
Vergilio “Dick” Giardini Jr.
“I have had the pleasure of being elected and holding a legislative seat for District 6 for 14 years,” Giardini said.
He served 12 years on the County Legislature, ending in 2015 when he was term-limited, having served three four-year terms.
“I was appointed to complete Rick Lamberson’s term of office following his death last year,” Giardini said. “I was the first Democrat to ever chair the Public Works Committee under a Republican administration,” a position he currently holds. “I also sit on the Finance Committee and the Labor Relations committee.”
Giardini said he is seeking another four-year term “that would allow me to use my knowledge and experience to best serve and assist Cattaraugus County. Being elected for another term as county legislator will allow me to continue to make a difference within Cattaraugus County.”
The Legislature has kept the property tax rate down, replaced numerous bridges and continues to maintain and rebuild roads within Cattaraugus County based on finances that are available, Giardini said.
“I truly enjoy working for the people of Cattaraugus County, as it can be challenging at times,” Giardini said. “It’s what keeps the job interesting.”
On keeping the nursing homes open, Goardini said, “We as county legislators have the responsibility to assist in caring for the elderly. Our nursing homes and staff are second to none in the care that is provided to our elderly clientele. Our county nursing homes are financially stable at the present time.”
On the question of large wind farms like Alle-Catt Wind Farm in part of northern Cattaraugus County, Giardini said, “As a member of the IDA, every project that comes in front of the legislative team is strictly scrutinized. We strive to work with local town boards and local communities through this process.”
Giardini, who has expressed support for the project, added: “An important part of decision making on each project is deciding where to give tax breaks that provide temporary construction jobs and long-term employment for our local people.”
Barbara J. Hastings
Hastings, former Cattaraugus County public health director, is seeking a second two-year term representing the towns of Allegany and Carrollton.
“I have been honored to represent the residents of our district,” she said. “I am seeking re-election because I believe public service is incumbent on all of us. It is important to inspire the public to have conversations on issues as well as find viable solutions that reflect the views of residents.”
Hastings was born and raised in Cattaraugus County. She has lived in the town of Allegany for more than 44 years with her husband, David. They have six children and seven grandchildren. She worked for the county for more than 30 years, finishing her career as the public health director. She is a registered nurse with a master’s degree from D’Youville College.
“I am proud of our county, I care about our future and I have no hidden political ambitions or agendas,” Hastings said. “As my father used to say, ‘There are representatives and there are politicians — and there is a difference.’ I promise to continue to be a representative and not a politician.”
Hastings is vice chairman of the Human Services Committee and sits on the Development and Agriculture Committee and the Strategic Planning Committee. She is a member of the Long Term Care Advisory Council, the Department of Aging Advisory Council, the Friends of the Pines Board, the CHA/CHIP Steering committee, the Heroin/Opioid Task Force and the Healthy Communities Coalition.
“I believe the county addresses issues as appropriately as possible when issues are brought to their attention,” she said. “There did seem to be a delay in addressing the need to review our ethics policy.”
She added: “The concern I have is there is still a need to look at the enforcement (or lack of) with our ethics policy as well as a clear understanding of how to report a possible ethics violation and who to report it to. This is something that is going to take time and will definitely need to be addressed with the new legislature in 2020.”
Hastings said she supports the continued operation of the county nursing homes by the county.
“Cattaraugus County owns two outstanding long-term care facilities,” Hastings explained. “Over the past few years, we have worked through issues related to the facilities. It took a lot of hard work and time but we are on the right path. I have to give credit to Donna Vickman as well as Jack Searles and his staff for all their efforts and leadership to steer us in the right direction.”
Hastings said her mother “was a patient at the Olean Pines for several months in 2016. I spent many hours with her during her stay there. I witnessed, first-hand, the excellent care that they provide there. The staff is professional and caring — from the nurses to the maintenance to the receptionist to the dining hall to activities.”
She said, “I do not know what the future holds. For today, we need to continue to support the administrative staff of these facilities as they work through ‘continuous quality improvement’ goals, positive outcome-based rehabilitative services, and fiscal stability in an ever-changing, health care environment.”
In regard to the legislature’s request to the IDA not to grant tax breaks to large wind farms, Hastings said, “This is not a personal decision. This decision belongs to the people in the community where the proposed wind project exists. I vote according to the people’s voice.”
R. Donald Benson
An Allegany businessman, Benson has lived in the town for more than 35 years. He and his wife, Lucy, have raised three children, Levi, Blair and Faith there.
“I am running for county legislator to ensure that the county is efficiently and effectively managed, and that it serves the people of Cattaraugus County — my neighbors,” he said.
Benson also pledged “to work to reduce the impact of unfunded mandates imposed upon the county by New York state, and to explore opportunities to increase the economic opportunities and employment to keep and attract population to the area.”
Benson said, “Serving as a member of the town board of Allegany, the town supervisor and owner of Benson Construction and Development and many other entities, I have gained valuable experience in managing a municipality and the procedures necessary to conduct public business in the interest of local citizens.”
On the question of whether the county should continue to operate two nursing homes, Benson said, “This is not a subject that can be answered by yes or no. After reviewing the facts, studies and financials, I would offer an opinion.”
On the question of whether he supports the Legislature’s resolution asking the IDA not to grant tax breaks for large wind farms, Benson said, “There are many businesses, including wind farms that need to be incentivized with tax breaks to be viable. Whether it be manufacturing, facility expansions, tourism-related, housing or solar, the IDA should do all it can to create jobs and bring economic benefits to Cattaraugus County.”
Robert Parker
A lifelong Allegany resident, Parker is a recent retiree, having worked for many years in the food brokering business selling to wholesale and retail accounts in the Southern Tier.
“I am a Jamestown Community College alumni, and have been married to my wife Kathy for 41 years,” he said.
Parker worked for Pezrow Food Brokers for 16 years as a business manager and sales manager selling to retail and wholesale grocery accounts in Western New York. Prior to his retirement, he worked as team leader for Acosta Sales and Marketing.
“I am running for office because I love Allegany and I feel an obligation to service,” Parker said. “Representing the residents of the towns of Allegany and Carrollton would be a welcome opportunity to give back to the community.”
He said he helped keep Allegany taxes low and expand services to help residents by maintaining fiscal responsibility and safety. Taxes in the town have stayed under the mandated state cap every year that he has been in office.
Parker’s experience includes 28 years of community involvement, including 15 years on the Allegany Village Board, six years on the Allegany Town Board, 16 years as president of the Allegany Library Board and past member of the Allegany Village Zoning Board and the Enchanted Mountain Credit Union.
One issue the county needs to address is road maintenance, Parker said.
“Some of the county roads in District 6 are in deplorable condition,” he said. “County Road 60, which includes part of the Four Mile Road and the West River Road in Allegany, is in urgent need of repair. More money needs to be found in the budget to advance the road agenda.”
Parker said he will look for economic development projects that bring dollars to the community. One example is the development of the Allegheny River for recreation.
“The boat launches that have been built in recent years have been a resounding success, bringing people into our community who spend money at local businesses,” he said. “More can be done to develop opportunities along the river.”
On the question of continued county operation of nursing homes, Parker said, “I have had family members stay at both nursing homes, and the quality of care they received was exceptional. I realize what wonderful facilities they are so, yes, I would support the county continuing operation at this time.”
Asked whether IDA tax breaks should be granted for large wind farms, Parker said, “Yes. Details on the agreements need to be worked out before the county lifts the moratorium on PILOT programs (payment in lieu of taxes).”
(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)