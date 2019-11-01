Two incumbent Republican Cattaraugus County legislators in District 2 are being challenged by two Democratic candidates.
Legislators Richard Helmich and Joseph Boberg, from Delevan, are on the Republican, Conservative and Independence party lines.
Challenging them are Democrats Michael Miles and Ed Arnold, who are also running on the Working Families line.
Cattaraugus County Legislature District 2 includes the towns of Ashford, East Otto, Freedom and Yorkshire.
The Olean Times Herald asked questions of each candidate including why they were running, their experience, issues, whether they support the county continuing to own two nursing homes and whether they support the County Legislature’s request to the Industrial Development Agency not to grant tax breaks to large wind farms.
Richard Helmich
Helmich said he is seeking a second term “to continue my progress of the last four years.”
He said, “My involvement with the nursing homes, Department of Social Services, Department of Aging, Health Department, Sheriff’s Department and Veteran’s Services is most important to me. Much is left to plan for and complete. As vice chairman of the DPW committee I have been provided great opportunity to shepherd infrastructure projects throughout the county. The new Franklinville DPW barn construction is a highlight.”
Helmich said his background in architecture, civil engineering and construction management “has proven to be valuable when developing strategies for scheduling, appropriation and review of many different programs throughout our system of committees.”
Helmich said he is also working on plans to solve the transportation problem for elderly in the northern part of the county.
Regarding tax breaks for large wind farms, Helmich said, “I voted for the majority of the people in the town of Freedom who are opposed to the construction of wind turbine farms in their area. I do not want the County IDA to grant tax breaks to the wind farms. I will continue to support the majority on any subject.”
Joseph Boberg
A lifelong resident of the town of Freedom, Boberg is a graduate of Pioneer Central School along with his wife, Cindy, and their three children.
“I am passionate about public serve and find pride in the townships I represent,” Boberg said. “I have a degree in business management, civil engineering and maintenance management and use my education in all my life’s activities.”
Boberg said he's running for another four-year term “to continually improve our county road infrastructure. I have pushed to double the capital money road improvement budget and bridge repairs. As a member of the Public Works Committee, I continually challenge the committee and leadership in the Department of Public Works for the most improvement in our road structure, equipment maintenance and equipment replacement.”
As a member of the County Operation and Public Safety Committee, he has pushed to keep the Delevan Motor Vehicle Office in place and expanded the number of counter service openings to expedite the registration and renewal of automobiles and trucks.
Boberg said he has supported the Sheriff’s Office in meeting their needs to fight the opioid and heroin epidemic in the county.
“As a county legislator, we review all county employee open positions and review the needs of the departments, so the county government can function in a fiscally responsible budget,” he said.
“I fully support the county-owned nursing homes," he added. "I assist in the improvements and the quality of care for the patients and all the building repairs to maintain the high level of facility standards.”
Ed Arnold
Arnold wants to improve county roads and bridges and clean up “zombie” properties in District 2.
“I have lived in Cattaraugus County the majority of my life and was raised on our family farm, in the Freedom/Yorkshire area,” he said. “I graduated from Pioneer Central in 1978 then attended Pennsylvania College of Technology for Collision Repair, graduating in 1981.”
He worked for more than seven years at Emerling Chevrolet as a collision repair technician. For the last 30 years he has been employed by the Cattaraugus-Allegany BOCES in Ellicottville teaching collision repair. “I have been the VICA/ Skills USA student advisor for over 25 years, instilling professional and leadership skills to all students that participate,” Arnold said.
“I have been married to my wife, Pat, for 33 years and am the father of two grown children, who also graduated from the Pioneer school system and still reside in the district,” he said.
He served on to the Pioneer Central School Board from 1997 to 2003. “During my time on the board I gained valuable experience in the areas of finance and personnel management. Serving on the school board also helped in my understanding of what it means to contribute to the community in a positive way. Serving on the school board and being an educator has provided me with the skills and temperament necessary to become a Cattaraugus County Legislator working for everyone in District 2 and Cattaraugus County.”
An avid runner, Arnold has run four times in the Boston Marathon, starting in 2013.
“If elected,” Arnold said, “I will work toward the continued improvement of our county roads and bridges. Rundown homes and zombie properties are a concern in the county and in District 2. I will continue to support the recently formed Land Bank to ensure the zombie properties are demolished or remediated to improve our neighborhoods and communities.”
Arnold said the two Cattaraugus County-operated nursing homes in Machias and Olean “provide a valuable service to our county. I had a family member in the Pines Nursing Home in Machias so I have first-hand knowledge of its importance. I will support Cattaraugus County efforts to continue to own and operate the two nursing homes.”
Arnold said he also supports “county legislators' request to the IDA not to give large tax breaks to the wind farms.”
Mike Miles
Miles has been a resident of Cattaraugus County for more than 24 years.
“I am a manager at Verizon and have been working in Allegany, Cattaraugus, Chautauqua and Erie counties for 30 years,” Miles said. “My wife, Heidi, and I own and operate Chanderson’s Steak and Seafood Restaurant in Yorkshire,” he added.
Miles received a bachelor’s degree in history and government, with a minor in French, international studies and economics, as well as a master’s degree in business from Daemen College, and a master’s degree in education with permanent certification in school business administration from Niagara University.
“I volunteer in the community,” Miles explained. “I am an active lay leader, lay speaker and Eucharistic minister at Delevan United Methodist Church as well as St. Paul’s United Methodist Church.”
He has been treasurer of the Delevan Food Pantry for 13 years and a member of the Arcade Lions Club for 15 years.
Miles has two sons. “One is studying at Keuka College. The other is a senior at Pioneer Central School and he is learning to weld through the BOCES program in Ellicottville,” he said.
“If elected to the County Legislature my focus would be on expanding affordable broadband internet service to all households,” Miles said. This would ensure “that families have affordable access to medical services and treatment for opioid addiction. I would continue infrastructure improvements on our buildings, roads and bridges. I would also work with local towns and municipalities to take advantage of shared services to accomplish things that they are unable to do on their own at a reasonable cost,” Miles said. This would reduce the tax burden on property owners.
Miles served on the Yorkshire Town Board from 2008 to 2012. “I left the position in 2012, because we relocated to the town of Freedom, Miles said. “As a town councilman, I gained first-hand knowledge about how local government functions.”
He adds, "I support the county continuing to operate the two nursing homes in Olean and Machias. I also support the the County Legislature’s request to the IDA not to grant tax breaks to large wind farms.”