There are four candidates on the ballot in Cattaraugus County Legislature District 7, which includes the towns of Olean, Portville, Hinsdale, Ischua and Humphrey.
The two candidates on the Republican line, incumbent Legislator Joseph Snyder, R-Ischua, and Kip Morrow of Portville, are actively campaigning. Morrow is also on the Conservative line.
A third candidate, former County Attorney Eric Firkel, who resigned in March to run for County Legislature, lost the Republican primary on June 25 but he remained on the Conservative line. He said is not actively campaigning.
A fourth candidate, Anthony Costas of Westons Mills, is listed on the new Libertarian Party line.
The Times Herald asked the actively campaigning candidates to respond to several questions, including a statement of their candidacy, why they were running, their experience, issues, whether they support the county continuing to own two nursing homes and whether they support the County Legislature’s request to the Industrial Development Agency not to grant tax breaks to large wind farms.
Joseph Snyder
Completing his second term on the Cattaraugus County Legislature, Snyder is running for a final four-year term representing District 7. Legislators are limited to three four-year terms.
Raised in Portville, Snyder graduated from Portville Central in 1979, then earned a bachelor’s degree from the University at Buffalo.
After living in Tennessee and Ohio for 15 years, Snyder returned to Cattaraugus County in 1999. He has worked in the wood products industry for 35 years, the past 20 with Fitzpatrick & Weller in Ellicottville.
Snyder and his wife Barbara have lived in Ischua for the past 20 years.
Snyder said his reasons for running are the same as when he first ran eight years ago: “Taxes, roads and the local economy.”
The Republican legislator said, “We have accomplished a number of things in the past eight years and believe we can continue that progress in the next four. We made progress on county property tax rates, holding them near flat the past eight years. Many miles of our worst roads have been fixed but we have much more to do and plans are being made to repair many more. The Cattaraugus County Land Bank is addressing the dilapidated buildings plaguing all of our communities and beginning to make good progress.”
In the coming year, Snyder said, “I hope we can focus on our local economy. Though we live in a state that is ranked the least business friendly, we do have a lot of positives in Cattaraugus County we should be selling. Space, no traffic congestion, clean air, four seasons, cheap housing, great colleges and so much more.”
He added: “I believe if we focused on this we could draw some people back to our community and stop the erosion in our population. That means more business in our stores and restaurants, more students in our schools, more residential and commercial properties getting rehabbed.”
Snyder said his best experience has come from a career working in private business.
The biggest issue facing the county is the local economy, Snyder said. “Our economy is controlled mostly by the State Government, however, we must be sure to do our part locally. The County Legislature needs to find new approaches to local economic development. We invest a lot of effort and money in trying to improve this problem but our results are just not good enough. Our area continues to decline. This is a very challenging issue but one we should focus on. A growing economy would create more jobs, increase our population, put more business in our stores and restaurants, and improve our residential and commercial properties.”
Snyder said he supports the continued operation of both nursing homes.
“We went through a financial crisis a few years ago where the losses were around $6 million per year and projected to grow,” Snyder said. “We had several meetings and adjusted how they were being managed and are now operating at near break-even. By all accounts, the level of personal care given to our residents in our county run homes is beyond any other facility in the region. As long as we can operate near break even or even modest losses, I think we need to continue operating.”
On the question of asking the Cattaraugus County Industrial Development Agency not to give tax breaks to big wind farms, Snyder said he agreed. He voted for the resolution and is a member of the IDA.
“The purpose of the resolution asking the IDA to deny PILOT agreements to wind energy installations without Legislature approval adds a layer of protection to our local communities,” Snyder said. “The state laws give wind developers great leverage over the wishes of the local communities. By adding this layer of approval our communities gain significant control in the process.”
He said, “If a community is supportive of a wind project they can express that to our County Legislature and a letter of encouragement would be passed along to the IDA board to authorize the PILOT. If a community is being pressured to approve a wind farm that most local people do not want, the Legislature will ask the IDA to continue to refrain from issuing a PILOT. The County Legislature cannot stop a wind energy project but withholding a PILOT makes these installations financials difficult to justify.”
Kip Morrow
Morrow grew up in the Westons Mills area and graduated from Portville Central School in 1982. He enrolled in adult education courses at BOCES and graduated from Alfred State College.
“I have worked in this area all my life. I am happily married for 25 years to Lisa and have two sons, Justin and Brandon, and a daughter, Torianne. My mother still lives in the house I grew up in.”
Morrow said, “I am all about helping any children organizations and a big supporter of our veterans. I volunteer for many organizations including Toys For Tots, where I volunteer and assist the coordinator, Sons of the American Legion Post 814 commander, Ancient Order of Hibernians vice president, Chestnut Hill Cemetery board member and Portville Youth Soccer for over 20 years. I have enjoyed being employed with National Grid for over 31 years.”
Morrow said he is running “because I feel it is public service and everyone should feel it is a responsibility to give back to the community. I also feel there needs to be more transparency in public office and not a closed-door society. I am not a politician. I do not make public appearances just to show my face. If I attend a function it is to fully support you.”
Morrow previously served on the Portville Town Planning Board and one term on the Portville Town Board.
“It appears there is cost overrun on (county) projects,” Morrow said. “Our county is getting smaller with all the businesses closing and many people moving out of the area. We need to reinvent ourselves. If a town official addresses a member of the Legislature then we need to show them due respect and work with the towns of the county, that’s what makes us.”
Morrow said, “The pencil needs sharpened. I know I am the ‘new guy,’ but we must stop the party lines and get some work done and basically save our County. Let’s look at other counties and see what we can use from the and not reinvent the wheel.”
Morrow said, “I am against the large windmill projects.”
The Nursing Home issue is “tough,” he said. “I need more information. I would like to somehow keep them and figure out how to reduce the cost to live there, but I do not have enough information at this time. I wish I did.”
Meanwhile, Morrow said, “I am on the roads at all hours of the day and night with my job. I deal with the Sheriff’s Office some. The road patrol does a nice job it seems and I fully support (Sheriff) Tim Whitcomb and look forward to hopefully working with him closer.”
(Contact reporter Rick Miller at rmiller@oleantimesherald.com. Follow him on Twitter, @RMillerOTH)