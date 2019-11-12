ST. BONAVENTURE — After 12 years in Congress, J. Phillip Gingrey, a Republican from Georgia, decided to step away. Loretta Sanchez, a Democrat from California, served 20 years before leaving Washington.
But the two still talk politics — and there is plenty to talk about — as they work with the Association of Former Members of Congress, traveling to colleges and universities across the country to educate students on the impact of politics in communities and the nation.
The two joined in a discussion about impeachment in the William F. Walsh Science Center Amphitheater at St. Bonaventure University on Monday evening. Dr. Bart Lambert, a faculty member at the university, and Lara McCormick, Student Government Association president, moderated.
Gingrey said he doesn’t believe the President Donald Trump should, or will, be impeached by Congress.
“The Mueller report had to be disappointing to the Democrats,” Gingrey said, noting that despite the fact that the Mueller report showed that Russians had interfered with the election, it did not link the president to collusion with the Russians.
Today, the Democrats in the House are focused on Trump’s July phone call with the president of Ukraine — specifically, whether Trump used the threat of withholding military aid to pressure Ukraine to investigate the business dealings of Hunter Biden, son of Trump’s potential rival, Joe Biden. Gingrey said Monday he believes the Democrats are using the Trump call as “a crutch,” while ignoring the fact that former President Barack Obama withheld funding for Ukraine after Russia invaded Crimea and went into eastern Ukraine.
Sanchez felt differently from Gingrey. She asserted that Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a fellow California Democrat, would never pursue the impeachment process if she didn’t believe an investigation is warranted.
“Nancy is not hot to do an impeachment,” Sanchez said. “When there’s an impeachment situation going on, it divides the country, it upsets the country, it makes the American people very uncomfortable.”
Both former members agreed that regardless of the outcome of the impeachment inquiry, Democrats or Republicans, and possibly both, could face backlash.
They also agreed that the impeachment inquiry is stalling the usual functions of Congress. Gingrey pointed out that the United States has now entered the 2020 fiscal year, but Congress still has not passed a budget. He said the impeachment inquiry is partly to blame for that.
“There are so many things that can be done, and nothing is getting done because the entire focus is on this impeachment process,” he said. “I think the sooner that this is over, the better for our country, so that we can get on with the business of governing.”
Gingrey and Sanchez’s Congress to Campus visit extended beyond just speaking about impeachment. The two also spoke to students in political science classes and international relations classes on Monday and Tuesday.
“Students are the innovators, they look into the future … and they are the ones that have the energy to really paint the future that they want,” Sanchez said. “In order to do that, their public policymakers are the ones who set the framework for that, so they should know who they are. They should run themselves if they’d like. … They need to shape their own future.”
The two former congressional members said that American politics have changed since they left Capitol Hill, Gingrey in 2015 and Sanchez in 2007.
“The bright light of sunshine, because of social media and the internet, is shown on Congress like it never has been before in things that … people didn’t know about,” Gingrey said. “Today, they do know about it. And I think that’s a good thing, not a bad thing.”
Gingrey and Sanchez said they were grateful for the time spent at St. Bonaventure and at universities around the country.
“We’ve just really enjoyed our time here. The students are very bright here,” Gingrey said. “They had really great questions and seemed pretty engaged. It makes me very hopeful for the future.”