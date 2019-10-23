Former realty office being readied for Threehouse Law Firm

Standing atop a ladder Monday, Mike Threehouse paints the exterior of the building at 154 N. Union St. that will become home to his son Tyler’s law offices, Threehouse Law Firm, when renovations are complete early next year.

 Rick Miller/Olean Times Herald

OLEAN — Mike Threehouse was busy Monday painting the exterior of the building at 154 N. Union St.

Standing on a ladder, Threehouse painted the front trim while the sun shined on a late October afternoon.

“I’m getting it ready for my son Tyler’s law firm, Threehouse Law Firm,” Mike shouted down from the top of the ladder. “He’s located over on North Barry Street now, but he bought this building and I’m fixing it up.”

Tyler J. Threehouse established the law firm in January 2018. It is currently located at 142 N. Barry St.

With a focus on providing legal services to families during difficult times, the firm quickly outgrew its current space and renovations are underway at the former Southern Tier Realty building to provide additional meeting room and office space. Renovations are expected to be completed in early 2020.

“Threehouse Law Firm is excited to join the North Union Street Business District,” Tyler Threehouse said.

